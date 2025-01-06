Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours

Lori Harvey has broken her silence after fans thought she was dating 'Mufasa: The Lion King' actor Aaron Pierre.

Fans have been trying to play matchmaker between Lori Harvey and actor Aaron Pierre.

Social media has run rife with viral videos of Aaron Pierre, who recently appeared as Mufasa in the live-action remake of The Lion King, including one of his walkway on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Now Lori Harvey has broken her silence on the dating rumours, which has led fans to wonder if Aaron Pierre is single or has a girlfriend.

A TikTok user posted a video responding to a comment saying "I hope Lori Harvey doesn't get to him."

The user quickly replied "I hope she does, I would eat this up!"

"She is well versed in dating men from across the pond," she continued to say, alluding to her most recent relationship with Damson Idris.

However, Lori put an end to the short-lived rumours that they are dating, commenting under the TikTok "No thank you leave me alone" alongside a laughing face emoji.

As for who Aaron Pierre is currently dating, he keeps his personal life very private, however has been linked to actress Jessica Hardwick by fans and other sources.

Lori Harvey's most recent relationship was with Damson Idris, and is not publicly dating anyone as of 2025.