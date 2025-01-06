Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours

6 January 2025, 14:52

Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours
Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours. Picture: Getty

Lori Harvey has broken her silence after fans thought she was dating 'Mufasa: The Lion King' actor Aaron Pierre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have been trying to play matchmaker between Lori Harvey and actor Aaron Pierre.

Social media has run rife with viral videos of Aaron Pierre, who recently appeared as Mufasa in the live-action remake of The Lion King, including one of his walkway on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Now Lori Harvey has broken her silence on the dating rumours, which has led fans to wonder if Aaron Pierre is single or has a girlfriend.

Lori Harvey and Aaron Pierre's names have been linked.
Lori Harvey and Aaron Pierre's names have been linked. Picture: Getty

A TikTok user posted a video responding to a comment saying "I hope Lori Harvey doesn't get to him."

The user quickly replied "I hope she does, I would eat this up!"

"She is well versed in dating men from across the pond," she continued to say, alluding to her most recent relationship with Damson Idris.

Aaron Pierre and Lori Harvey have been linked by fans.
Aaron Pierre and Lori Harvey have been linked by fans. Picture: Getty
Lori Harvey hit back at the rumours.
Lori Harvey hit back at the rumours. Picture: TikTok

However, Lori put an end to the short-lived rumours that they are dating, commenting under the TikTok "No thank you leave me alone" alongside a laughing face emoji.

As for who Aaron Pierre is currently dating, he keeps his personal life very private, however has been linked to actress Jessica Hardwick by fans and other sources.

Lori Harvey's most recent relationship was with Damson Idris, and is not publicly dating anyone as of 2025.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? Her Golden Globe ring sparks speculation

Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? Her Golden Globe ring sparks speculation

Get to know rapper Doechii: Her age, where she’s from & net worth

Get to know rapper Doechii: Her age, where she’s from & net worth

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Is Kylie Jenner still dating Timothee Chalamet?

Is Kylie Jenner still dating Timothee Chalamet?

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2025: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38

Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38

Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias?

Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working