Love Island 2025 Summer Contestants: Who is in the Season 12 cast?

Love Island teaser 2025

Who is the cast of the 12th season of Love Island? Get to know the 2025 contestants, like Sophie Lee, Toni Laites, Tommy Bradley and Dejon Noel-Willams, who are set to be starring on the upcoming dating show hosted by Maya Jama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cast of Series 12. Picture: ITV

Love Island is set to return in 2025 for its 12th season, on the 9th June, celebrating 10 years of broadcast.

Whilst the official cast has not been revealed, fans are dying for some information on the newest season, and there are quite a few stunners that are set to be entering the Love Island villa in 2025.

But who are the contestants jetting off for a summer of love?

Toni Laites

Toni Laites is the first bombshell. Picture: ITV

Toni is the first bombshell set to walk down the Love Island walkway.

That isn't her only first, as she is officially the first American to ever join Love Island UK ! The series' American version often has a 'token' British person, so producers have decide to take a page out of their book this year and bring the US to the UK.

She is a pool cabana server from Las Vegas and is 25 years old.

Toni is looking for a British man as she thinks 'British men are just more polite, with better manners.'

We shall see if that opinion changes throughout the drama-filled new season!11

Connor Phillips

Connor is on Series 12. Picture: ITV

The newest addition to the line-up, Conor, a 25-year-old professional rugby player.

He lives in Limerick in Ireland and plays for the county's national team.

This Islander proclaims himself as the 'CEO of Mischief.'

He said: "I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman."

Let's see if this year is the year of love for Connor!

Harry Cooksley

Harry is part of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Harry is a 29-year-old from Guildford.

He wears lots of different hats as a semi-professional footballer, gold trader and model.

This Islander is known for being an expert on the pitch, having played all over the country.

Wearing the number 8 on his chest, we shall see if Harry can 'eight' up the love competition.

This love-hopeful's claim to fame is that he is the body double of THE Declan Rice!

Tommy Bradley

Tommy is on Series 12. Picture: ITV

Tommy is a 22-year-old 'cheeky chappy' heading to the Island, hailing from Hertfordshire.

This Islander is a Landscape Gardner, so he's sure to be critical of what the villa looks like this year.

He is a gym guy with the body to match, a certified pretty boy, he himself saying he takes "hours to do my hair".

Tommy is of a mixed English and Italian background, let's see if he can get the girls saying 'Mamma Mia!'

Sophie Lee

Sophie is part of Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Sophie is a 29-year-old motivational speaker and author from Manchester.

Her book 'In my Skin', details a near-death-experience she had when performing as a dancer on stage.

The dancer was involved in a pyrotechnic accident, resulting in her being burned, and almost dying.

She now is all about women's confidence calling herself the "CEO of empowerment".

This love-hopeful is looking for an alternative to the men she has been dating who have been "draped in red flags and 'do not cross signs'."

Shakira Khan

Shakira is hitting up the Island this year. Picture: ITV

Shakira is a gorgeous 22-year-old, hailing from Burnley making her one of the younger Island potentials this year.

She loves to travel, her Instagram depicting all of the various, exotic places she has visited.

This love-hopeful works in Marketing.

She said she is looking for "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Megan Forte Clarke

Megan Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Megan is from Ireland, and lives in Brighton.

This 24-year-old is a musical theatre performer and energy broker, clearly a multifaceted woman!

Megan is supposedly friends with ex-Islander and fan-favourite Harriet Blackmore.

Some fans have suggested she has similar looks to other fan-favourite Maura Higgins.

This hottie is looking for "a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’."

Dejon Noel-Williams

Dejon is on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Dejon is a personal trainer and amateur footballer from London.

His family originates from the Caribbean island of Grenada playing for their national team in 2021, his dad being the famous ex-England footballer, Gifton Noel-Williams.

He boasts over 11k followers on Instagram already, post-Love Island he is sure to gain even more!

This contestant is looking for someone who is beautiful on both the outside and the inside.

Blu Chegini

Blue is entering the villa this summer. Picture: ITV

Blu is a London born, 26-year-old looking for love this summer.

Working as a construction project manager, and part-time model, we might see him making Islanders and viewers giggle with his cheeky charm.

His way to woo the ladies is that he is fluent in Spanish!

He said: "Spanish comes in handy when it comes to flirting!"

One of his favourite vacation spots is of course, Marbella, so he is sure to enjoy the villa even more than most!

Alima Gagio

Alima is on Series 12 of love Island. Picture: ITV

This hottie is based in none other than Glasgow, Scotland.

She is a 23-year-old but she's not just a pretty face!

This Islander is looking for a man with that 'Disney prince look to them'.

Alima is fluent in three languages, and a Wealth Management Client Exec.

One of the languages she speaks is Spanish, so she should find Mallorca a breeze.

Ben Holbrough

Ben is heading into the Love Island Villa. Picture: ITV

Ben is a 6ft 2in taxi driver from Gloucester.

He brags over 10k followers on Instagram.

He is the definition of the age-old 'tall, dark and handsome' stereotype, so he's sure to be a hit with the ladies.

This lover-boy has been out of the game a long time, so now is his chance to make a splash.

Tatted up and muscly he has been compared by fans to the famous Adam Collard, we shall see if he is as mischievous as his comparison!

Helena Ford

Helena is in Series 12 of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Helena is a beautiful blonde cabin crew from London.

This 29-year-old is looking for a funny Northener, saying that her dating history makes it clear that "you can pretty much laugh me into bed."

She already has a connection to ex-Islander, Zara McDermott, the pair being pals.

She is sure to be a fave with her blonde hair and blue eyes.

Meg Moore

Meg is looking for love this summer. Picture: ITV

Megan is yet another love hopeful entering the villa this year!

She is 25-years-old and from Southampton working as a payroll specialist.

Megan is one of the few Islanders we know little about, so she has the advantage of mystery to win both the Islanders and viewers over!

This Islander is looking for a man who is 'who is tall, with a nice tan, nice eyes and a nice smile', so she's not asking for much!

Kyle Ashman

Kyle was heading into Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Kyle is a 22-year-old water operative from Stafford.

Just days before he was sent to enter the villa as part of this year's cast, Kyle was removed by Love Island bosses because it was uncovered he had been arrested in association with a violent attack.

He has said in response: "I fully co-operated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person, and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation.”

This year is set to be the hottest ever with the newest Islanders rocking up to the Island full of excitement and energy!

Love Island 2025 is set to air very soon, starting on the 9th June at 9pm.