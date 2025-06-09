Love island 2025: Who is coupled up? All the couples

Love island 2025: Who is coupled up? All the couples'.

Love Island’s Series 12 has debuted with more drama than ever, but out of the contestants who is coupled up?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island has returned to out TV screens this summer, with the first episode having the nation locked in on Monday 9th June.

Maya Jama returned as the reality-show’s host, looking as stunning as ever, shaking the Islanders out of their temporary comfort.

With a brand-new twist, meaning couples did not to get choose their partner off of first impression but instead by their words, the matchmaking was more unpredictable than ever.

The islanders had to battle it out for their man by their bio, but surprisingly there was no battle, the ladies very easily organised themselves behind 'their man', call it fate!

So who actually coupled up with who?

Here are all the details if you missed out!

Sophie Lee is with Harry Cooksley

Sophie Lee is with Harry Cooksley.

Helena Ford is with Conor Phillips

Helena Ford is with Conor Phillips.

Megan Forte Clarke is with Tommy Bradley

Megan Forte Clarke is with Tommy Bradley.

Meg Moore is with Dejon Noel-Williams

Meg Moore is with Dejon Noel-Williams.

Alima Gagio is with Blu Chegini

Alima Gagio is with Blu Chegini.

Shakira Khan is with Ben Hollbrough

Shakira Khan is with Ben Hollbrough.

As the shows pans out there will definitely be some shake up! Perhaps some couples have met by fate and will make it to the final, it is all a possibility!

As bombshell Toni Laites entered the villa, it became apparent that she was there to cause some drama!

She was tasked with picking a boy on the spot and chose Ben, who was coupled up with Shakira.

Shakira then had 24 hours to steal another girl's man, meaning the single girl would be vulnerable to a dumping - otherwise she'd have been sent packing!

Oh and one more thing - she wasn't allowed to re-pick Ben as he is now officially coupled up with new bombshell Toni.

Maya ended the episode by asking the boys "Are you happy in your couples? Or could you be happier".

Now the first episode is out of the way, we have but a whole summer of love to come!

It's time to lock in! The rest of the season will be aired everyday, apart from Saturday's, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.