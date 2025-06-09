Cowboy Carter: What time does Beyoncé come on stage and what is the London setlist?

Cowboy Carter: What time does Beyoncé come on stage and what is the London setlist? Picture: Shutterstock and Alamy

Beyoncé has kicked off her Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows as she’s set to perform six concert dates in the capital. But what time should fans expect her to come on stage? And are there any setlist changes for this leg of the tour?

Beyoncé kicked off her 6-night residency, with impact, giving fans a night to remember on her debut of the Cowboy Carter tour.

Taking on the British weather, the star’s vocals transcended over the rainy downpour.

With a setlist that covers all eras of the icon’s music career, fans are in for a treat!

But fans have questions about what time the artist comes on, and what she is performing so here are all the details.

What time does Beyoncé come on stage for London’s Cowboy Carter tour?

Beyonce at Cowboy Carter 5th June. Picture: Shutterstock

Beyoncé opened up her UK leg of the Cowboy Carter tour on the 5th June performing ‘AMERIICAN REQUIEM’, to fans’ delight.

Fans are reporting that the start came on at around 7:30pm after doors opened for the gig at 5:00pm.

There was no opening act.

Performing a whooping near 40-track set list the gig lasted for roughly 2 and a half hours.

The arena began to clear out at 10pm.

What is Beyoncé’s set list for the Cowboy Carter UK Tour?

Fans at Cowboy Carter tour. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Single Ladies’ singer opened up her tour on the 9thJune, with lots of new additions to the track list, in comparison to the US leg of the tour which she finished in May.

Performing over 30 songs for her devoted fans, she left no era of hers untouched.

From new additions like ‘Energy’ making a return as well as fan-favourite Les Twins popping out, the star has set the stage for an epic run.

Whilst the track list often changes, as the star is known to appease her audiences and change things up last minute, there could be some fan-favourite tracks added to the show.

This is the complete setlist she performed on the 5thJune, according to NME.

‘AMERIICAN REQUIEM’

‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles cover)

‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ (John Stafford Smith & Francis Scott Key cover)

‘Freedom’

‘YA YA / Why Don’t You Love Me’

‘AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM’

‘SPAGHETTII’

‘Formation’

‘MY HOUSE’

‘Diva’

‘ALLIIGATOR TEARS’

‘JUST FOR FUN’

‘PROTECTOR’

‘FLAMENCO’

‘DESERT EAGLE’

‘RIIVERDANCE’

‘II HANDS II HEAVEN’

‘TYRANT’

‘THIQUE’

‘LEVII’S JEANS’

‘SWEET ★ HONEY ★BUCKIIN’ / PURE/HONEY / SUMMER RENAISSANCE’

‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’

‘Crazy in Love’

‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’

‘Love on Top’

‘Irreplaceable’

‘If I Were a Boy’

‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton cover)

‘Daddy Lessons’

‘BODYGUARD’

‘II MOST WANTED’

‘CUFF IT’

‘HEATED’

‘DAUGHTER’

‘I’M THAT GIRL’

‘COZY’

‘ALIEN SUPERSTAR’

‘ENERGY’

’16 CARRIAGES’

‘AMEN’

So if you are lucky enough to be going to see the Queen Bey herself, you are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with dance, vocals and world star performance.

Beyoncé is performing at London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for these dates:

7th June | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, UK

10th June | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, UK

12th June | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, UK

14th June | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, UK

16th June | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | London, UK