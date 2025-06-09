Aaron Pierre confirms he’s dating new girlfriend Teyana Taylor

Aaron Pierre confirms he’s dating new girlfriend Teyana Taylor. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

The Lion King’s Mufasa star, Aaron Pierre, has hard-launched his relationship with his girlfriend Teyana Taylor, making the pair the hottest and newest Hollywood couple.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aaron Pierre, the 31-year-old star of Disney’s Mufasa, has gone public with his new girlfriend and fellow movie star Teyana Taylor, the pair sharing the actor’s surprise 31st birthday celebrations.

This comes after they were first linked together at the American Black Film Festival Honors back in February, where they were sat next to each other and looked aesthetically pleasing together in shots taken.

AAron Pierre and Teyana Taylor at Vanity Fair party. Picture: Getty Images

They have been teasing fans with their potential romance since, sharing snaps here and there, but the most recent birthday post is the cherry on top of the cake, with the couple officially sharing the more intimate side to their romance.

In one video, the couple can be seen walking into a room, and as the door opens Aaron’s jaw drops.

The new couple then share a kiss, leaving fans obsessed with how cute they look.

Aww! Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre share a kiss at his surprise birthday dinner 🥹❤️! ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST

pic.twitter.com/xnELBjh5HE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 9, 2025

One fan commented: “She took our online husband but I ain’t mad at her.”

Teyana is recently divorced from her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, the divorce being finalised in the summer of 2024.

Aaron on the other hand hasn’t had a public relationship before.

The actor also recently featured in the musician’s newest music video in a steamy clip that sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Whilst the relationship is still fresh, the handsome couple most certainly have the attention on them to thrive.