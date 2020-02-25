Shaquille O’Neal makes Kobe Bryant mourners laugh with hilarious story during memorial speech

25 February 2020, 13:34

Fellow Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal tells funny anecdotal story he shared with Kobe Bryant, during the late NBA star's memorial service speech.

Shaquille O'Neal lightened the atmsophere during Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's emotional memorial service with a funny story he shared with the audience.

The NBA star, 47, delivered a heartfelt tribute on Monday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, where he reflected on their friendship and the memorable moments they shared.

The NBA star recalled a hilarious moment between himself and his fellow Lakers star friend. Teammates complained that Bryant wasn’t passing the ball on the court.

“I said I’ll talk to him. So I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in team’ and Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s an ‘M-E’ in mother**ker,’ ” he shared through laughter. Warning: Video below contains swearing.

“So I went back and … I said, ‘Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.’ “O’Neal also promised to continue Bryant’s legacy and be there for his family, before ending the heartfelt tribute on a sweet note.

“Just know that we got your back, brother. I’ll look after things down here,” he said.

“I promise to teach Natalia, Bianka and baby Capri all your moves. I promise I will not teach them my free throw techniques.”

“For now, I take comfort in the fact that as we speak, Kobe and Gianna are holding hands, walking to the nearest basketball court,” he finished. “I love you, my man. ‘Til we meet again, rest in peace, brother.”

At the beginning of his speech, O’Neal revealed that the passing of Bryant — who he called “heaven’s MVP” — felt surreal and was still incredibly difficult for him to process.

“When I ever imagined speaking to a group of people about Kobe Bryant, I usually pictured it in a context of a Hall of Fame induction or as a guest speaker at one of Kobe and Vanessa’s foundation events"

"but never did I imagine that I would be here speaking today … and it pains me to my core,” he said.

