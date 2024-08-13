There's been an update on Rihanna World Tour rumours

There's been an update on Rihanna World Tour rumours. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What has Rihanna said about a world tour in 2025? Here are all the rumours including a huge update on whether the singer will hit the world stages next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckle up Navy! There's been an update on the possibility that Rihanna will be embarking on a huge world tour in 2025 after teasing a return to music after an eight-year drought since the release of 2016's ANTI.

The 36-year-old songstress is tipped to headline a huge festival in 2025, after her reported 2023 comeback was halted after she fell pregnant with her second child, Riot Rose, with partner A$AP Rocky.

So, is Rihanna going on a world tour in 2025 and what are the latest updates? Here's everything you need to know about Riri's anticipated return to music and touring.

Rihanna is set to embark on a huge world tour in 2025. Picture: Getty

What are the latest updates to Rihanna's world tour in 2025?

According to The Sun, Rihanna is the favourite to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2025 as part of a huge comeback.

She was reportedly set to headline back in 2023, however welcomed her second baby just a couple of months after the festival in June. The festival was instead headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns n' Roses and Elton John.

Rihanna is also in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025, which allegedly has the 'potential to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time'.

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl and announced her second pregnancy during the performance. Picture: Getty

A music insider told the publication that new music might also be coming: “Historically, she releases her albums in the last few months of the year, but the slow pace of vinyl production means the release date will likely be later than she would have liked.

“Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works with Live Nation and yes, Glastonbury is back on the table.”

Since releasing ANTI back in 2016, Rihanna has launched her Fenty empire - including a popular makeup and skincare business, as well as a new Fenty Hair range.