Ray J responds after ex Kim Kardashian is accused of cultural appropriation over braids hairstyle

5 March 2020, 11:11

Ray J defended Kim after she was accused of cultural appropriation.
Ray J defended Kim after she was accused of cultural appropriation. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and his sister Brandy spoke out on the controversy.

Kim Kardashian found herself at the centre of controversy this week after stepping out wearing a new set of braids, igniting claims of cultural appropriation.

The reality TV star, 39, has faced similar backlash in the past after wearing hairstyles like cornrows, box braids and "Bo Derek" braids from those who believe she's appropriating styles commonly worn by black women.

Now, Kim's ex-boyfriend Ray J and his sister Brandy have spoken out in defence of the mother-of-four. "I don’t think that she’s guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit," said Brandy.

Kim Kardashian sparked controversy after stepping out in braids at Paris Fashion Week.
Kim Kardashian sparked controversy after stepping out in braids at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

"I mean, it’s great, I love braids. I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her."

Ray J, who dated Kim in the early noughties and appeared in their infamous 2007 sex tape, added that he has "nothing but respect" for the Skims star.

"I just think that, if you are paying homage to another culture by you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment. It should be looked at, it’s going global, you know."

He continued, "And, I think that when you get up and you feel good and you look good and other people say, ‘Hey, I want to look like that,’ I want to feel good… it should be a compliment and a plus."

Ray J and Brandy both defended Kim following the backlash she faced.
Ray J and Brandy both defended Kim following the backlash she faced. Picture: Getty

Kardashian is yet to comment on the backlash. Following the backlash, fans took to social media to defend the star and slam claims of appropriation.

"Imagine a black daughter who likes braids and wants her white mom to have matching hair like little girls do, what should the mom say, I’m sorry I can’t because I’m white. It’s 2020 America. It’s just a hairstyle," said one.

"Y’all taking this way too far. So now nobody but blacks can rock braids??? I swear, some of y’all delusional," said another.

