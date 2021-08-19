QUIZ: Answer these 10 R&B questions and we'll guess your age

19 August 2021, 17:59

QUIZ: Answer these 10 R&B questions and we'll guess your age
QUIZ: Answer these 10 R&B questions and we'll guess your age. Picture: Getty

Are you a true R&B fan? Well, take this fun quiz and we will guess your age! Don't forget to share the results...

Calling all R&B fans, this one is for you! With a mixture of old school R&B chunes and new skool, this quiz will test your R&B knowledge....

The ultimate R&B quiz: Are you a true fan?

Up for the challenge? Answer the questions below and we will guess your age...Don't forget to share your results and let us know how it went.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's the list of VMA's performers for 2021

Who is performing at the MTV VMA's 2021?

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more
QUIZ: Only true Eminem fans can complete these lyrics

QUIZ: Only true Eminem fans can complete these lyrics

Kanye West 'DONDA' Solider Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West 'DONDA' album Soldier Field listening event: Location, tickets, date, time & more

Kanye West

Trending

Teyana Taylor

16 facts you need to know about 'Wake Up Love' singer Teyana Taylor
How much is Aaron Carter worth in 2021?

What is Aaron Carter's net worth in 2021?

Amber Rose accuses her baby dad of cheating on her

Alexander 'AE' Edwards responds to Amber Rose's claim he cheated on her with 12 women
Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Justin's dreads have resurfaced

Justin Bieber's dreadlocks resurface in new music video