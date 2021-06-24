Pop Smoke new album 2021: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is set to be released.

2020 marked the release of New York rapper Pop Smoke's first posthumous debut studio album.

Following the success of 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' Republic Records and Victor Victor Worldwide announced a second album from the rapper.

When will Pop Smoke's second album be released? The late rappers second posthumous album is coming soon. With the release date being set for July 16, 2021. This will be the rappers second post-humous album.

What is the name of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album? Whilst fans have been give a release date for the project, the name is yet to be announced. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

What is the tracklist for Pop Smoke's second posthumous album? Whilst a tracklist for Pop Smoke's upcoming album is yet to be announced, a trailer has been revealed. The late rapper can be heard in the video, saying: "I always knew I was gonna be something good. I feel like it's coming back to New York." He continues, saying: "When you keep winning, they can't stop you... the fake can never succeed at nothing." "When you know what you want, don't let anybody get in between you and your creation. I ain't trying to just be cool, we gotta make history.".