Pop Smoke death: Two arrested suspects facing death penalty over shooting

Pop Smoke death: Two arrested suspects facing death penalty over shooting. Picture: Getty

Two of the five suspects arrested in connection to the killing of rapper Pop Smoke, may be facing the death penalty.

By Tiana Williams

Last week, five men were arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's murder. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has now revealed the charges the late rapper's suspected killers are facing.

On Monday (July 13) officials revealed that two of the three adult males and the two juveniles who were arrested in relation to Pop Smoke's death have officially been charged with murder.

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home in February. He was 20-year-old. Picture: Getty

Two of the alleged killers, identified as Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were both charged on Monday (Jul 13) and are eligible for the death penalty.

In a statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, they stated: "With the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty".

Officials also revealed that gang and gun allegations were also included in their complaint statement.

Walker and Rodgers both face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The pair are set to be arraigned in court, however, the decision determining their capital punishment will come at a later date.

The two juveniles, who will not be identified, ages 15 and 17, were both charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery.

Jaquan Murphy, 22– who is the third male involved in the killing of Pop Smoke – is facing charges of attempted murder. However, there has not been an update in his charge.

Out of the five people arrested in connection to Pop's death, the three adult males were all held on $1 million bail on Friday, after they were arrested.

The information regarding the bail for the juveniles has not yet been provided.

Pop was fatally shot during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020. He was 20 years old. Pop's death is still being investigated.