Pop Smoke death: Five suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Five suspects arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's fatal shooting. Picture: Getty

Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of Pop Smoke, in a Hollywood Hills home, in February.

By Tiana Williams

Pop Smoke – real name Bashar Barakah Jackson – sadly passed away in a Hollywood Hills home after being fatally shot during a home robbery, on February 19th.

According to Variety, five suspects have been arrested for the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Thursday morning (Jul 9).

“LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke,” the LAPD HQ account tweeted.

According to crime and investigator writer, Richard Winton, tweeted "authorities said the assailants did not know the rapper personally" from information he received through Captain Jonathan Tippet.

The tweet continued to read “we believe that Pop Smoke posted his location on social media and that is how they found him,” Tippet said.

Authorities said the assailants did not know the rapper personally, “we believe that Pop Smoke posted his location on social media and that is how they found him,” Tippet said. — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) July 9, 2020

Tippet, who works for Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, said three men and two teenage boys likely went to the home based on Pop Smoke's social media posts.

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Capt. Jon Tippet said Thursday. — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) July 9, 2020

Tippet confirmed they stole items from the home, although he did not specify which items were taken.

“We believe that it was a robbery. Initially we didn’t really have the evidence but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad,” Capt Tippet told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Pop Smoke's posthumous album was released on Friday (Jul 3). Picture: Getty

The 20-year-old rapper was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after the police responded to a call on Hercules Drive in the Mount Olympus area of the Hollywood Hills.

The rapper later died at a hospital.

The LAPD responded to the 911 call which came from someone who had apparently been called by someone inside the L.A. property during the home invasion.