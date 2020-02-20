Pop Smoke’s best friend denies rumours he “set up” rapper’s shooting after tragic death

Pop Smoke's best friend denies rumours that he "set up" the 20-year-old rapper's death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Pop Smoke's best friend, Mike Dee, has denied rumours claiming he "set up" the 20-year-old rappers death in a lengthy Instagram post.

Rapper Pop Smoke's best friend Mike Dee, has spoken out to defend himself after fans claimed he "set up" the 20-year-old rappers death.

Just hours before Pop Smoke was fatally shot in his home, Mike Dee uploaded a photo on Instagram holding stacks of cash in the driveway of the home where Pop was shot.

Pop Smoke celebrated his album 2 weeks before his tragic death. Picture: Getty

In the background of the now-deleted photo, it allegedly displayed Pop Smoke's house number, but not the street name.

On Wednesday (Feb 19), just hours after Pop Smoke was fatally shot, Mike Dee, who grew up with Pop, took to Instagram to clear up the rumours and speculation.

Pop Smoke posted a photo at his home just hours before he was fatally shot. Picture: Instagram

Mike Dee payed a heartfelt tribute to his best friend, while also denying that he intentionally tried to get Pop Smoke killed.

He began "“Cant nothing express the pain im feeling ….I just lost my fucking brother, my heart my dawgz💙you guys have no type of sense or sympathy!” said Mike.

Mike continued “Ya'll dont kno whats going on ya'll come on here playing investigator and bashing me on the internet, I would never in my life set my brother up.”

The 20-year-old rapper's friend reflected on his close brotherhood-like friendship with Pop, posting photos of them as young kids in Brooklyn.

“We ate together, broke bread together this really my mother child, I don't gotta explain nothing to nobody that dont know me but for the ones who know me know when you saw me you saw pop” he continued.

Mike finished off his tribute saying “We live in such a f**ked up society yall gotta wake up💡 just kno I got you forever brother the truth will come to light until then sleep in peace.”

Following the tragic news of Pop’s passing, his music peers including Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, YG, and Meek Mill posted tributes to the rapper. Pop Smoke was 20 years old.