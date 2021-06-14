Why was Polo G arrested? What has the rapper said about it?

He has been charged with battery against a police officer, threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

Polo G was arrested and charged early on Saturday morning (June 12) following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard, according to NBC Miami.

What has Polo G said about the arrest?

The 'Hall of Fame' rapper was released on bond, according to NBC Miami and according to a post on his Instagram is said to be traveling to Atlanta.

The rapper also took to Twitter to address the arrest on Sunday (June 13), saying: "1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet.....".

He followed this tweet with another that said: "They playin foul in Miami & dat sh*t been like that for a minute".

Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day. Picture: Twitter: @polo_capalot

Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day. Picture: Twitter: @Polo_Capalot

Polo G's mother tweeted about the incident on Saturday (June 12), opposing the charges, saying: "None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!".

She continued "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.".