Why was Polo G arrested? What has the rapper said about it?

14 June 2021, 11:55 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 11:57

Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami
Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami. Picture: Getty

Rapper, Polo G, has been arrested in Miami - following a traffic stop.

Rapper Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, has been arrested following a traffic stop.

Who is YFN Lucci? Why is the rapper in jail?

Court records show that he has been charged with battery against a police officer and using violence to resist an officer.

  1. Why was Polo G arrested?

    Rapper Polo g has been arrested in Miami following a traffic stop
    Rapper Polo g has been arrested in Miami following a traffic stop. Picture: Getty

    Polo G was arrested and charged early on Saturday morning (June 12) following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard, according to NBC Miami.

    He has been charged with battery against a police officer, threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

  2. What has Polo G said about the arrest?

    The 'Hall of Fame' rapper was released on bond, according to NBC Miami and according to a post on his Instagram is said to be traveling to Atlanta.

    The rapper also took to Twitter to address the arrest on Sunday (June 13), saying: "1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet.....".

    He followed this tweet with another that said: "They playin foul in Miami & dat sh*t been like that for a minute".

    Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day
    Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day. Picture: Twitter: @polo_capalot
    Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day
    Polo G tweeted about the arrest the following day. Picture: Twitter: @Polo_Capalot

    Polo G's mother tweeted about the incident on Saturday (June 12), opposing the charges, saying: "None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!".

    She continued "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.".

    Polo G's mum took to Twitter to address the arrest
    Polo G's mum took to Twitter to address the arrest. Picture: Twitter: @StaciaMac1

According to NBC News, the Miami Police Department said it was aware of the arrest and reviewing the incident, which will include looking at camera footage involved.

