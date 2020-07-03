Omari Hardwick addresses troll's "disrespectful" question on his interracial marriage

Omari Hardwick defends his marriage from Instagram troll. Picture: Getty

Power actor Omari Hardwick defended his marriage after a negative comment about his interracial relationship.

Omari Hardwick has quickly become one of the most popular actors in recent times with his portrayal of James St. Patrick aka Ghost in the hit TV show Power.

But after a negative comment about his interracial marriage on his Instagram recently, Omari stepped in to defend his wife Jennifer Pfautch and slam his follower's comment.

Omari Hardwick defended his marriage to Jennifer Pfautch on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Underneath one of Hardwick's posts, which was celebrating Erika James becoming The Wharton School's first-ever black Dean, one of Omari's followers wrote, "You asking do we value us?? Meanwhile you choose a white woman. Smh. I can never take u type of guys serious.”

Omari Hardwick married his wife Jennifer Pfautch back in 2012 and the couple have two children, but the comment took aim at the fact that Jennifer, known as Jae, is white.

Hardwick hit back at the comment with a lengthy statement that defended his wife and slammed the opinions of his follower.

In his response, Hardwick said, “I am not asking anything. As I stated… it is a rhetorical question we are all in the process of. Whether that process is on the questioning side or the asking side. I will never answer that question from a person who proves my point in asking it with your disgraceful comment."

He went on to say, "You know nothing about Jae nor my kids. I would NEVER disrespect your significant other or your kids. So watch your mouth in disrespecting mine a). b) This entire post of course consistent with me…proves how much i value black people, black women, black men, mySELF. A person’s life/journey mate (which if done right… has god in that choice equally) has nothing to do with that person’s value of themselves & the people that person’s culture/race.”

After defending his marriage, Hardwick stated, "And I see you follow me. So lemme add....i equally don't trust s**t you say. So we're even. Yet sooo not. Please unfollow me."

The comments section were filled with positive words for the Power actor with one person writing, "As long as he doesn’t degrade black women WE SHOULDN’T CAREE" whilst another added, "Y’all kill me with this shit. Just cause he got a white wife don’t mean he hate black people or black women damn y’all".

