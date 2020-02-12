50 Cent confirms new Power spin-off shows amid controversial season six finale

Starz have confirmed that 'Power' will have four spin-off series based on characters including Tommy Egan and Kanan.

The final episode of Power season six finally closed the door on the 'who shot Ghost?' storyline and with it ended one of the best and most exciting shows of the last decade.

With the end of season six just moments away, 50 Cent took to Instagram to confirm that we're getting three additional spin-off series aside from the Mary J Blige-led show 'Power Book II: Ghost' which had previously been announced.

Listing the four Power spin-off shows, 50 Cent wrote:

Mary J. Blige-led Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book IV: Influence Larenz Tate

Power Book V: Force TOMMY

The newly revealed 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' appears to suggest we'll see 50 Cent revisiting his character from the original series, whilst 'Power Book IV: Influence' will seemingly focus on fellow character and political hopeful Rashad Tate.

'Power Book V: Force' had previously been teased by both Tommy Egan actor Joseph Sikora and 50 Cent when they shared a picture of Joseph wearing a hat which had the words 'Tommy season one' written on it.

Mary J Blige is set to star in 'Power Book II: Ghost' and she previously said, “I have been a fan of ‘Power’ forever. It’s so relative to how I grew up,” before adding. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this.”

The news comes as fans of 'Power' were left disappointed by the show's finale. Many fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment, which many people had flagged once the 'who shot Ghost?' storyline began.

One disgruntled fan wrote, "That Power finale was nonsense and book 2 for what , to see Tariq flourishing" whilst another added, "The Power finale was a bit... anti climatic? Could’ve added a twist in there".

Got to say I was a bit disappointed with the #PowerFinale — Daniel Lumley 🍋 (@danlummers) February 12, 2020

Na power finale stunk , this show fell off so badly kmt — vibeson tiller (@Anxietg) February 12, 2020

Bit of a lack lustre ending for the greatest show on TV #PowerFinale — Tasha Jade (@TashaJadee) February 12, 2020

Speaking to Deadline about the spin-off shows, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said, “In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time."

He added, “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set 'Power' in a class of its own.”

