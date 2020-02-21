Power's Omari Hardwick savagely claps back at troll who said he should stick to playing Ghost

21 February 2020, 15:44

Omari Hardwick clapped back at a Power fan who told him to stick to playing Ghost.
Omari Hardwick clapped back at a Power fan who told him to stick to playing Ghost. Picture: Getty/STARZ

The Power actor, 46, didn't hold back after a troll targeted him on Instagram.

Omari Hardwick fired back at an Instagram troll who wasn't impressed by his latest Instagram post.

The 46-year-old actor, who plays Ghost in the STARZ crime drama Power, posted a solemn photo of himself sitting down, writing in the caption the poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley.

The poem holds a special meaning for Hardwick, who pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. It's customary that pledges learn "Invictus" in order to become a member.

However, one of his followers was clearly left unimpressed by the poignant post as it wasn't related to James 'Ghost' St. Patrick. "We want ghost f**k what you talking about," they wrote.

"I am ghOst. I am first O. I am everything. You want ghost cuz i put me in him," Hardwick responded, to which another troll wrote, "Honestly I agree holy s**t .. he was kool until I hear him in real life .. matter fact where’s tommy."

This was the last straw for Hardwick, it appears, as he clapped back with a very fiery response. "Now you ....you the clown. When i slap the s**t outa you (cuz you don’t deserve more than that) outa you....i will remind you thas from me, Omari," he wrote.

"B**ch a** f**k boy. Go be just THAT. Clown a** ni***s. Should go ask your Momz if she can rebirth you. Matta fact....go find Tommy & Joe. See if they don’t say the same."

Omari Hardwick savagely clapped back at the troll who was urging him to play 'Ghost'.
Omari Hardwick savagely clapped back at the troll who was urging him to play 'Ghost'. Picture: Instagram/Omari Hardwick

Meanwhile, Starz have officially announced the launch of another three spin-off shows set within the Power universe, following the show's finale:

- Mary J. Blige-led Power Book II: Ghost
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan
- Power Book IV: Influence Larenz Tate
- Power Book V: Force TOMMY

