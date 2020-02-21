Power's Omari Hardwick savagely claps back at troll who said he should stick to playing Ghost

Omari Hardwick clapped back at a Power fan who told him to stick to playing Ghost. Picture: Getty/STARZ

The Power actor, 46, didn't hold back after a troll targeted him on Instagram.

Omari Hardwick fired back at an Instagram troll who wasn't impressed by his latest Instagram post.

The 46-year-old actor, who plays Ghost in the STARZ crime drama Power, posted a solemn photo of himself sitting down, writing in the caption the poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley.

The poem holds a special meaning for Hardwick, who pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. It's customary that pledges learn "Invictus" in order to become a member.

However, one of his followers was clearly left unimpressed by the poignant post as it wasn't related to James 'Ghost' St. Patrick. "We want ghost f**k what you talking about," they wrote.

"I am ghOst. I am first O. I am everything. You want ghost cuz i put me in him," Hardwick responded, to which another troll wrote, "Honestly I agree holy s**t .. he was kool until I hear him in real life .. matter fact where’s tommy."

This was the last straw for Hardwick, it appears, as he clapped back with a very fiery response. "Now you ....you the clown. When i slap the s**t outa you (cuz you don’t deserve more than that) outa you....i will remind you thas from me, Omari," he wrote.

"B**ch a** f**k boy. Go be just THAT. Clown a** ni***s. Should go ask your Momz if she can rebirth you. Matta fact....go find Tommy & Joe. See if they don’t say the same."

Omari Hardwick savagely clapped back at the troll who was urging him to play 'Ghost'. Picture: Instagram/Omari Hardwick

Meanwhile, Starz have officially announced the launch of another three spin-off shows set within the Power universe, following the show's finale:

- Mary J. Blige-led Power Book II: Ghost

- Power Book III: Raising Kanan

- Power Book IV: Influence Larenz Tate

- Power Book V: Force TOMMY