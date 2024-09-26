Offset accuses Cardi B of 'cheating' during pregnancy amid split

Offset accuses Cardi B of 'cheating' during pregnancy amid split. Picture: Getty Images

Offset has claimed Cardi B cheated on him during her third pregnancy in an explosive social media rant.

The rappers welcomed their third child, a baby daughter, earlier this month with both present at the birth.

However, amid a recent Instagram live from Cardi, Offset has accused the rapper of sleeping with another man during her most recent pregnancy amid their increasingly-messy split.

Cardi B and Offset have a messy relationship. . Picture: Getty Images

In the comment section of Cardi B's Instagram live, Offset appeared and said: "'U f***ed with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" per a screenshot shared online.

Not long after Offset's surprise comment, Cardi B seemingly confirmed the accusation and posted "AND DID !!!!!!" on X.

The timeline for the alleged hookup is not known, but the 'Up' hitmaker filed for divorce from Offset in July.

Cardi B pictured weeks after giving birth in Paris. Picture: Getty

AND DID !!!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 25, 2024

The pair now have three children together, and remained amicable at the September birth of their little one, as Cardi shared pictures of Offset, Kulture and Wave visiting their new addition to the brood.

During her Instagram Live on Wednesday, the rapper also addressed several of her issues with her soon-to-be ex-husband, claiming he threatened to take away gifts he had bought her because she was “moving on” from their relationship.

Amid the rant Cardi B said, "You want to take my s—t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”