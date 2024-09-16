What is Cardi B's third baby's name?

What is Cardi B's third baby's name? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has welcomed her new baby into the world, but what is her third child called?

Cardi B has given birth to her third baby with Offset this month, and although she is back to regularly scheduled content, fans are eager to find out the new child's name.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper shared the happy news she has welcomed a baby girl, and revealed that her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset has with her in the delivery room.

So, what is Cardi B and Offset's third baby's name? Here's everything we know about their youngest daughter.

Cardi B has given birth to her third child. Picture: Getty

What is Cardi B and Offset's new baby daughter called?

So far, Cardi B and Offset have not revealed the name of their third child as of yet, but did share a few snippets of what life looks like as a mother of three.

However, Cardi B has shut down speculation on a possible name for their baby girl, who some fans thought was going to be called Hurricane.

“Cardi shares ultrasound pic of baby ‘Hurricane,’” a fan page on X (Twitter) confidently claimed, citing Cardi B’s own Instagram post from the same day.

Cardi B and Offset are divorcing. . Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B shows off third baby

Cardi clapped back and responded "who??", adding some crying emojis to reinforce the message.

To announce the birth of her baby daughter, the rapper took to Instagram to share an adorable carousel of pictures sharing the news of her little one, documenting her two other children Kulture and Wave meeting their younger sibling.

Their newest arrival will likely have the surname 'Cephus', like their two siblings!