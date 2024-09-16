What is Cardi B's third baby's name?

16 September 2024, 14:27

What is Cardi B's third baby's name?
What is Cardi B's third baby's name? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has welcomed her new baby into the world, but what is her third child called?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has given birth to her third baby with Offset this month, and although she is back to regularly scheduled content, fans are eager to find out the new child's name.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper shared the happy news she has welcomed a baby girl, and revealed that her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset has with her in the delivery room.

So, what is Cardi B and Offset's third baby's name? Here's everything we know about their youngest daughter.

Cardi B has given birth to her third child.
Cardi B has given birth to her third child. Picture: Getty

What is Cardi B and Offset's new baby daughter called?

So far, Cardi B and Offset have not revealed the name of their third child as of yet, but did share a few snippets of what life looks like as a mother of three.

However, Cardi B has shut down speculation on a possible name for their baby girl, who some fans thought was going to be called Hurricane.

“Cardi shares ultrasound pic of baby ‘Hurricane,’” a fan page on X (Twitter) confidently claimed, citing Cardi B’s own Instagram post from the same day.

Cardi B and Offset spark reunion rumours following Valentine's date amid divorce
Cardi B and Offset are divorcing. . Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B shows off third baby

Cardi clapped back and responded "who??", adding some crying emojis to reinforce the message.

To announce the birth of her baby daughter, the rapper took to Instagram to share an adorable carousel of pictures sharing the news of her little one, documenting her two other children Kulture and Wave meeting their younger sibling.

Their newest arrival will likely have the surname 'Cephus', like their two siblings!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What perfume does Rihanna wear & where to buy the fragrance

What perfume does Rihanna wear & where to buy the fragrance

Tommy Fury shares 'hardest thing' about Molly-Mae split in first video since break-up

Tommy Fury shares 'hardest thing' about Molly-Mae split in first video since break-up

Tito Jackson dies aged 70: Inside his cause of death

Tito Jackson dies aged 70: Inside his cause of death

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Trending

Is The Weeknd retiring? Here's everything Abel Tesfaye has said about changing his name

Is The Weeknd retiring? Here's everything Abel Tesfaye has said about changing his name

Nines announces final album 'Quit While You’re Ahead' & last London show at The O2

Nines announces final album 'Quit While You’re Ahead' & last London show at The O2

Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames': Lyrics & Meaning explained

Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames' Lyrics & Meaning explained

Cardi B gives birth to third child with ex-husband Offset

Cardi B gives birth to third child with ex-husband Offset

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's new song 'Watch The Party Die' surprise meaning and lyrics revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working