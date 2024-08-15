Inside Cardi B's third pregnancy: Due Date, Gender & how many kids she has

Inside Cardi B's Pregnancy: Due Date, gender & how many kids she has. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B is pregnant with her third child with Offset. Here's everything you need to know about her new baby, including due date, gender and more.

Cardi B is currently pregnant with her third baby, following the births of Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, with her now-ex husband Offset.

The 31-year-old is currently divorcing her baby daddy and dad of her three kids Offset, and announced she is expecting baby number three in 2024 after months of speculation from fans.

So, when is Cardi B's baby due, what is the gender and what is the baby's name? Here's everything you need to know.

Cardi B and Offset are expecting their third child together. Picture: Getty

When is Cardi B and Offset's baby due?

Cardi B and Offset have not confirmed when their baby is due, however we can guess it will be towards the end of 2024 and 2025.

The rapper announced that she is pregnant with her third baby on the same day she announced her divorce from husband Offset, via Instagram.

What is Cardi B & Offset's baby's gender?

Cardi and Offset have not spilled the beans on the gender of their third baby, and they already have a baby girl and boy.

Cardi B confirmed her third pregnancy on social media with the caption: "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote on Instagram August 1. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!"

Cardi B and Offset were one of music's most prolific couples. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Cardi B and Offset have?

Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs. Picture: Alamy

Cardi B and Offset are set to have three children together when the little one is born.

Cardi has two kids - Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, with Offset.

Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.