Cardi B gives birth to third child with ex-husband Offset

Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has given birth to her third child, a baby girl, with now ex-husband Offset. Here's everything you need to know including the birth date and name.

Cardi B has welcomed her third child into the world with now ex-husband Offset, and revealed she has given birth to a baby girl!

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper took to Instagram to share an adorable carousel of pictures sharing the news of her little one, documenting her two other children Kulture and Wave meeting their younger sibling.

Also in the room was Cardi B's husband Offset, who are currently in the process of getting divorced after getting married in 2017.

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their third child. . Picture: Getty

Cardi B shared the news on her Instagram of her in hospital with the caption: "The prettiest lil thing", and revealed she gave birth to her baby girl on the 7th September 2024.

In the social media post, the rapper beamed with pride and shared some intimate moments of her brood in the hospital room.

Big brother Wave and sister Kulture also visited their new sibling in the hospital, and auntie Hennessy also stopped by to meet her new niece.

Offset and Kulture joined Cardi to visit the new addition. . Picture: Instagram

What is Cardi B's new baby called and what are her children's names?

Cardi B and Offset have not shared the name of their little baby girl as of yet.

They have two previous children together - daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.

Wave's birthday is just a few days before his younger sisters, so it appears that the pair will be doing some joint celebrations in the years to come!

Cardi B has welcomed a baby girl. . Picture: Getty

Fans and fellow musicians took to the comment section of Instagram to congratulate the rappers on their new arrival.

Glorilla said "Congratulations coussss" as Megan Thee Stallion also sent her congratulations.

Cardi B and Offset are currently in the process of getting divorced, with the reason reportedly that the pair have just grown apart, and not the cheating scandals that have rocked the couple during their seven-year relationship.