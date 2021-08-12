Nines drug charges: Rapper admits plot to import cannabis into UK

12 August 2021, 16:51 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 16:57

Rapper Nines admits plot to import 28kg of cannabis into UK
Rapper Nines admits plot to import 28kg of cannabis into UK. Picture: Getty

North-West London rapper, Nines, is facing jail after admitting to a plot of importing cannabis into the UK from Poland and Spain.

UK rapper Nines has admitted to being apart of a plot to import 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

Nines arrested: London rapper charged with drug offences

The North-West London rapper, real name Courtney Freckleton, 31, pleaded guilty to drugs and money laundering charges – along with Jason Thompson, 35.

Nines is best known for his tracks 'I See You Shining', 'Airplane Mode' and 'Trapper of the Year'.
Nines is best known for his tracks 'I See You Shining', 'Airplane Mode' and 'Trapper of the Year'. Picture: Getty

Harrow Crown Court heard they had been involved in plans to import the class B drug, while another attempt had been made.

While sentencing was adjourned, the pair were remanded in custody.

Nines and Thompson were arrested in June after police carried out raids across London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, in an operation.

The police investigations were understood to have stemmed from the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat.

The network, which was highly used by criminals all over the world, was infiltrated by authorities last year after being hacked by French investigators.

Making an appearance in court, Nines and Thompson both admitted conspiracy to import the Class B drug into the UK from Poland and Spain.

The pair also admitted to conspiracy to transfer criminal money between 10 March and 3 July last year.

According to Metro, Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said the plot had involved a total amount of 28kg of cannabis.

Also, the money laundering charge related to a £98,000 debt, as well as the value of the drugs.

Nines and Thompson denied two further counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Ms Reed said prosecutors will no longer be seeking a trial on those charges.

After releasing a several mixtapes between 2011 and 2015, Nines signed to XL Recordings and released his debut album One Foot Out in 2017.

The album charted in the top 4 of the UK Albums Chart.

Nines won a Mobo Award last year for his album 'Crabs In A Bucket'.

