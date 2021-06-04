Nines arrested: London rapper charged with drug offences

Nines arrested: London rapper charged with drug offences. Picture: Getty

The North-West London rapper has been charged following his arrest on Thursday.

Rapper Nines has been arrested and charged with three drug charges. The 31-year-old rapper is due to appear in court today.

According to The Metropolitan Police report, Nines – real name Courtney Freckleton – and another 35-year-old man were arrested and charged with a number of crimes.

Nines had first No.1 album with his release of 'Crabs In A Bucket' last year. Picture: Getty

The report claims the two men were charged on conspiracy to import a controlled Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition / restriction between 10 March 2020 and 3 July 2020.

The 'I See You Shining' rapper was charged with; conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine), conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug (cannabis) and conspiracy to conceal / disguise / convert / transfer / remove criminal property.

They pair are due to attend Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, 4 June.

Freckleton and the other offender were arrested on Thursday, 3 June, after warrants were carried out across addresses in London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Nines scored his first no. 1 album with 'Crabs In A Bucket' (Warner Records) – his first album with a major label last year.

The North-West London rapper's 'Crop Circle' album won 'Album of the Year' at the 2018 GRM Rated Awards.

After releasing a several mixtapes between 2011 and 2015, Nines signed to XL Recordings and released his debut album One Foot Out in 2017.

The album charted in the top 4 of the UK Albums Chart. He later released a short film entitled ‘Crop Circle’.

Nines album 'One Foot Out' charted in the top 4 of the UK Albums Chart. Picture: Getty

Two days after this, he released an album with the same title of the film on 20 April 2018 with features from artists such as Dave, Skrapz, Yung Fume, SL, Ray BLK and Haile from WSTRN.

Nines also released a follow-up short film 'Crabs In A Bucket' in 2020.