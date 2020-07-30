Nicole Thea death: Boyfriend Boga hosts public memorial on YouTuber’s birthday

Nicole Thea's boyfriend Boga hosts heartwarming memorial for the late YouTube star. Picture: Getty

Boga, has payed tribute to his late girlfriend, Nicole Thea, during a public memorial on her birthday.

By Tiana Williams

Nicole Thea’s partner, Boga, hosted a touching memorial for the late YouTuber on her birthday, following her and their unborn baby’s tragic death.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old star, sadly passed away along with her baby Reign. Their lives have been widely celebrated by family, friends and fans of the talented star.

Whether people have expressed their love for Nicole through tributes online or giving direct support to her loved ones, many have come together to commemorate her life on earth.

On Wednesday (Jul 29) Nicole's supporters and loved ones joined at Hyde Park for what would have been her 25th birthday.

Nicole Thea sadly passed away on July 11th, along with her and Boga's baby, Reign. Picture: Instagram

Nicole's partner, Boga – real name Jeffery Frimpong – hosted a balloon release for her and their baby reign.

According to attendees, Boga, also known musically as Global Boga, also performed a song he had written for Nicole.

Following the memorial, where attendees wore white and released white balloons, Boga broke his silence on Instagram, following the loss of Nicole and their baby, Reign.

The Ghanian artist wrote ‘Baby girl my Shawty my Queen I have a lot to say, a lot on my mind & no one on this planet can understand what I am going through in my life.‘ Boga began.

'The pain can’t be explained. MY RIB MY LIFE MY LOVE MY LOVE MY HEART MY HEARTBEAT MY EVERYTHING MY EVERY DAY LIFE.'

'TODAY IS YOUR 25th BIRTHDAY & IM FILLED WITH THE MOST PAIN YET IM GLAD I COULD AT ATLEAST MAKE YOUR DAY SPECIAL.

'‘All the plans we HAD, all the plans I HAD. all the nights we laughed, all the vibes we had. OUR CONNECTION THE WORLD COULDNT UNDERSTAND.'

'What should I do ? MAAME MAAME. 3y3 Wonkoa na medo mewiase nyinaaa I WILL LOVE YOU EVERYDAY ALL NIGHT ALL MY LIFE. ‘

'REIGN WILL PROTECT YOU & MAKE IT REIGN CONTINUESLY DOWN HERE.'

'HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN R2 MY NICO NICO MY GO BOGA MY OKAYYYYYY MY SAVIOUR MY HERO MY WORLD I WILL MAKE YOUR NAME & LEGACY REIGN MY ENTIRE LIFE & BEYOND. REIGN 💙THEA🤍 R2🖤’.

Watching Boga speak today was so painful. I keep praying for him and the family because the pain they are going through is unexplainable. 🙏🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/lda4Y9u2w1 — shazy🦋🇳🇬 (@shazy__x) July 29, 2020

In the initial memorial announcement, where Boga made it be known that it's open to the public, he asked people to wear white t-shirts and bring white balloons.

He added that social distancing would be observed, with a message at the end reading: ‘We love and miss you Nicole & Reign, you will live in our hearts forever.’

Nicole's cause of death is still unconfirmed, although a family member revealed she had a heart attack. Nicole's management team also clarified she did not die from childbirth.

Whenever I hear that Chris Brown song it just reminds me of the video with Nicole & Boga 💔 — Creps2Africa 🌍 (@JohnfaKoke) July 29, 2020

😔💔 This hurts! Listen to the excitement of imagining his wedding with Nicole. Lord, strengthen and heal Boga. Wrap your arms around him with your love. This is so heartbreaking. https://t.co/vmW7k2wTDs — JULY QUEEN 👑⚜️ (@FutureSailorr) July 29, 2020

We love you and miss you Nicole Thea. Happy 25th birthday sis. Rest in perfect peace. In REIGNing memory of Nicole Thea 🙏🏽💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/nHBpK5dZ0q — Keren Kezia - is the name 💗 (@itskerenkezia) July 29, 2020