Nicole Thea death: Pregnant YouTuber's 'cause of death' revealed by family

Nicole Thea's family reveal her alleged cause of death. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Nicole Thea's sudden death along with her unborn son Reign came as a huge shock to everyone.

By Matt Tarr

Nicole Thea was a hugely popular YouTube star, dancer and designer and the 24-year-old's recent sudden death whilst she was eight months pregnant with her baby son Reign made her tragic passing even more painful.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Nicole's family and loved ones.

Just days after the sad news of Nicole's death was revealed, the YouTube star's uncle has now revealed more information about what the family believe caused her sudden death.

Speaking to MailOnline, Nicole's uncle Charles Murray said, "From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack. She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back."

He added, "Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest - she had a pain in her chest. It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up."

Addressing the fact that Nicole appeared to be in full fitness due to her dancing, Murray said, "She is a dancer and we don't think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible. But we won't know for sure until we have the post-mortem."

In a post on Instagram following the tragic death of her daughter and unborn grandson, Nicole's mother wrote, ‘To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.’

She continued, ‘Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum.’

Nicole's mother concluded: ‘RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. XXx [sic].’