Nicole Thea: Pregnant YouTube influencer, 24, dies with unborn son Reign

YouTube star Nicole Thea, 24, tragically dies with unborn son Reign. Picture: Instagram: Nicole Thea

YouTuber Nicole Thea, 24, sadly passed away along with unborn son Reign – who she shared with boyfriend Boga.

By Tiana Williams

Nicole Thea reportedly passed away on Saturday morning along with her child to rapper Boga.

The YouTube influencer 24, documented her pregnancy on her vlog and often uploaded photos embracing her journey.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by Nicole’s mother, on Nicole's Instagram page.

On Sunday (Jul 12) Nicole's mother shared a photo of her daughter to her Instagram page, while announcing that Nicole has sadly passed away.

She also told Nicole's fans that she had already scheduled a number of videos to be uploaded to herYouTube channel prior to her death – which Boga agreed to still be published.

The post read: ‘To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,’ she wrote.

‘Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.'

The post continued ‘As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum.’

Nicole's mother concluded: ‘RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. XXx [sic].’

Many fans, friends and family paid tribute to Nicole on social media after hearing the news. Fellow U.K YouTubers such as Nella Rose, Miss RFabulous, Ayesha Blogs and many more shared photos and videos with Nicole.

Nicole was expecting a son with Jeffrey Frimpong, also known as Global Boga –who is half of the music group the Ghana Boyz.

As well as being a popular online personality, Nicole was a dancer who was represented by the Zinarts Agency.

She danced on stage with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, travelled around, spreading her talents with the world.

Nicole had attracted over 73,000 subsscribers on YouTube, with her clips gaining over 4.4 million views in total.

R.I.P Nicole Thea and baby Reign. Our Well wishes go out to Boga, Nicole's family, friends and fans.