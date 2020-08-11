Nicole Thea's boyfriend Boga shares heartbreaking video on star's channel

Boga shared an emotional new video on Nicole's channel following the pregnant YouTuber's tragic death.

By Matt Tarr

Nicole Thea's boyfriend Boga has taken to the star's channel for the first time since her tragic death along with the couple's unborn child Reign.

Just days after he spoke in public during a memorial service on Nicole's birthday, Boga spoke out to Nicole's fans during a tearful 12 minute video and stated that he wanted to show love to her fans and that he'd written dozens of songs for the late star.

Writing alongside the video, which he titled 'whats happening', Boga wrote, 'Nicole introduced me to you guys & you guys have loved me since day 1 of our beautiful journey.'

He added, 'I won’t the works of Nicole Thea. I may be terrible with my vloging but I’ll improve just to make the THEA GANG HAPPY, most of my music i made for my ANGEL so I’ll be putting them here to show the world that NICOLE THEA STILL REIGNS! [sic]'.

Boga continued, 'I’m not myself again. I did everything I did just to see my wife happy everyday. The jokes the TWI lessons The make up tutorials. EVERYTHING. & I won’t stop because QR2 DEY MY BACK [sic]'.

Boga also revealed that the couple had finished decorating their unborn son Reign's bedroom and it was in that room where Boga filmed this new video.

The music star and Vlogger also said that he "didn't know what to do with his life" and told Nicole's subscribers that he was "going to make her proud".

The video was an emotional watch and fans took to social media to send love to Boga and Nicole's family. One fan wrote, 'We need to uplift Boga!! Watching that video was soooo heartbreaking I can’t even imagine the pain he must be feeling...Nicole and Reign’s legacy will live on forever,' whilst another simply added, 'I had to stop watching Boga's video like 2 minutes in. I couldn't do it. My heart breaks for him.'

WARNING: Viewers may find this video triggering due to the emotional and sensitive content.