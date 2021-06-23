Who's in the Fatherhood cast? Here's who stars in Kevin Hart's new Netflix movie

Here's who stars alongside Kevin Hart in new Netflix movie, Fatherhood. Picture: Netflix

Directed by Paul Weitz, Fatherhood shot to number one on Netflix this weekend and is already a firm fan favourite.

Starring Kevin Hart as Matt Longelin, Fatherhood is a heartbreaking true story depicting the bond between father and daughter.

Based on the New York Times-bestselling memoir, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, Fatherhood sees Matt struggle to come to terms with the death of his wife Liz, who tragically died of a pulmonary embolism twenty-seven hours after delivering their baby girl, Maddy.

Here, we take a look at who stars in the hit Netflix film with comedian and actor, Kevin Hart.

Who's in the cast of Fatherhood?

Kevin Hart as Matt Logelin

Perhaps best known for his comedy, Kevin Hart tackles a different kind of genre in Fatherhood.

Speaking of his latest role, Hart told Today: “This is an opportunity to not only share my story, but bringing light to a thing that happens that people don't really know happens often."His journey from pain to happiness is one like no others."

He added: "So my respect level went through the roof. And my appetite for a meaningful piece of material went through the roof as well."

Melody Hurt as Maddy Logelin

10-year-old Melody Hurd stars alongside Hart in the new Netflix movie, playing his daughter Maddy.

She's also been in Them, Battle at Big Rock and Trick.

Deborah Ayorinde as Liz Logelin

Deborah Ayorinde also starred in Them, playing Livia 'Lucky Emory.

She's also appeared in Harriet, Luke Cage, True Detective and Girls Trip.

Alfre Woodard as Marion

Alfre Woodard has enjoyed a hugely successful career to date, starring in 12 Years a Slave, See, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Black Panther and Desperate Housewives.

Anthony Carrigan as Oscar

Anthony is best known for his role as Victor Zsasz in the TV series Gotham.

He's also been in Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Flash, Barry and The Forgotten.

DeWanda Wise as Swan

You may recognise DeWanda from the 2017 Netflix remake of Spike Lee's classic, She's Gotta Have It - in which she starred as Nola Darling.

Wise has also been in Someone Great, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Twilight Zone.

Lil Rel Howrey as Jordan

As well as playing Rod Williams in Jordan Peele's hit, Get Out, Lil Rel Howrey has featured in Bird Box, Free Guy and Tag.