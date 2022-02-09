Nelly apologises after accidentally leaking oral sex tape on his Instagram

9 February 2022, 13:08

After the 55 second clip went viral, the Hot In Herre rapper has apologised claiming the video was "private and never meant to go public"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nelly has released a statement apologising for accidentally leaking his own oral sex video on his Instagram last night, which was viewed and captured by thousands of users before it was deleted.

Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split after six years together

The statement made by the rapper – whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. – read:

"I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public".

Nelly at the 2nd Annual BET Awards Radio & Talent Gift Room
Nelly at the 2nd Annual BET Awards Radio & Talent Gift Room. Picture: Getty

Whilst his face is not visible in the video that was less than a minute long, he can be heard moaning in the background, whilst the woman in the video is seen giving him oral sex.

Fans and users instantly reacted to the shocking video, hilariously mocking the rapper for his penis size as well as the fact that he "accidentally" leaked it to his main stories on IG.

One user wrote: "#nelly not on black history do better lol", whilst another one commented: "Whew Nelly really has a Dilemma now".

Last month, Nelly made headlines after he criticised Madonna for her racy revealing pics on IG, which showed her booty cheeks in lingerie commenting: "Something's should jest be left covered up...".

