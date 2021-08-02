Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split after six years together

Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split after six years together. Picture: Getty

Jackson says the former couple have remained friends.

Nelly has split up with his longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson, who relayed the news over the weekend on social media.

Jackson, 37, confirmed the pair had separated but remain on friendly terms after a fan asked whether they were still together on Instagram.

One fan asked, "R u [and] Nelly still together? I love seeing u guys together," to which Shantel replied, "'No we're not….. Just friends."

Shantel Jackson (left) has confirmed her split with longtime boyfriend Nelly. Picture: Getty

Nelly later addressed the news on social media, claiming that the former couple actually broke up two years ago.

"Well actually just 5years ended 2019 haven’t been together for the past 2…!!! 🙏🏽 ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS," he wrote.

The 'Ride Wit Me' singer and the model started dating in 2014, with Jackson supporting her then-beau during his stint on Dancing With The Stars in late 2020.

In October, Nelly even said the couple was "working towards" getting engaged, later adding, "When we know, I'll tell you."

"We have so much in common," Nelly told ET. "She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it's like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city."

Shantel confirmed her split with Nelly and denied rumours of pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/@missjackson

Nelly later addressed the news on social media, adding that the couple actually split up in 2019. Picture: Instagram

He continued, "She's very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn't accept anything but wanting to be better. And that's what I love. That's exactly what I love."

Shantel also addressed a fan who said she looked pregnant, adding, "Definitely not.... lol."