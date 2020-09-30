Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey reveals heartbreaking reason behind her sister moving in

Actor Ryan Dorsey has broken down while addressing backlash over his ex, Naya Rivera's younger sister, moved in with him.

Ryan Dorsey has addressed rumours after receiving backlash for moving into a new L.A home with Naya Rivera's younger sister.

On Tuesday (Sept 29) Dorsey took to Instagram to clear up rumours which claimed the pair moving in together was "inappropriate".

There were also photos of the actor, 37 and the 25-year-old model, which led many to question the nature of their relationship.

However, in the video uploaded to Instagram, Dorsey dispelled those rumours. Watch the video here.

Dorsey revealed the main reason why Nickayla moved in with him was due to his son Josey, 5, requesting that as 'she's now the closest thing he has to a mom'.

Ryan revealed that he hasn't been on his social media accounts following Naya's weather – where she accidentally drowned while boating on a lake with her young son.

In the Instagram video, Dorsey said 'I usually don't read comments on my own stuff because I know how there can be 50 good things said and five negative ones. 'Somehow as humans we get those five negative ones stuck in our heads wondering how people could say certain things.'

'99% of strangers that don't even know this family. And I'll be honest, I probably read about 10 and that was enough to know that is why I don't read comments.'

Ryan Dorsey breaks down while talking about the loss of his ex-wife Naya Rivera. Picture: Instagram

'There's people making judgments, making assumptions and sending terrible messages wishing death upon strangers that they truly know next to zero about.It's really insane but I'll just say a couple of things about that one.'

'It's truly sad that this is the world we live in where people were raised to think it's OK to spew hatred in general, especially to make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that neither you or anyone that is close to you ever has to go through.'

Nickayla Rivera (L) moved in with her sister's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, for their son Josey, 5. Picture: Instagram

He added that he 'can't even imagine' how he would feel as a parent if his child would 'do this to some strangers on social media' or in real life, while acknowledging it was unlikely that his own son would behave that way.

He said: 'I'm not really worried about that, because I know it would never happen, because he's a sweet, smart, caring soul of a young man who, at the age of five, is having to grow up so fast, without his mother.'

'And talking about how he was feeling, he said: 'I have probably lost a little over 20lbs, I don't really get sleep, I am sad every day, I wake up, I go to sleep sad every night, I am staring at the ceiling.'

'I am staring at the wall and I think how lucky I am to have my mum and to have her help out and be in my life still and I think about how he won't have that same opportunity in his future.

He also talked about the nearly week-long search for Naya after she was reported missing on Lake Piru and found dead after a five day search on July 8.

Ryan opened up about how Josey was hopeful that his mother would be found alive as the search for her body was happening.

The star said: 'It makes me beyond sad. I ask myself why and what did he do to deserve this. I know he didn't do anything to deserve this but the things people have said are sad.

'When five of the longest days of your life go by, when a young boy's mum is missing and you know the result of the search, you know what that result is going to be when it ends and the conversation you are going to have with him it's sad.'

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey got married back in 2014 and later divorced in 2018. Picture: Getty

Further detailing Josey's experience, the actor said 'When a young boy says, "do you think they are going to find her? I just want them to find her," and you know that he's so smart and you know he witnessed a nightmare right before his eyes and he knows that even if they find her, she's not coming home.'

He continued 'Then when you're with him every day during this, with his grandpas, and his grandmas, and his aunts and his uncles, and his whole family, and all you have is each other to lean on and to cry with, and you go through this nightmare. It's sad.'

