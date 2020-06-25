Misha B addresses Tulisa after X Factor racism apology: 'You can stop shouting now Karen'

Misha B responds to Tulisa's second apology following X Factor racism claims. Picture: Getty

Singer Misha B responds to Tulisa's second apology following X Factor racism claims.

Misha B has responded to former X Factor judge, Tulisa Contostavlos' second apology addressing racism claims, on Twitter.

On Tuesday night (23) Tulisa issued a second apology to the former X Factor contestant – full name Misha Bryan – after initially arguing that any claims that she was racist was ‘ludicrous’.

In Tulisa's second apology, Tulisa admitted she reacted defensively rather than a place of empathy.

The 31-year-old said: ‘I fully acknowledge the pain I caused and fully accept people should be angry about it. I can state again there was nothing racial in my thought process.

‘When I referred to Misha as being feisty and competitive that was a reflection of myself because I saw myself in Misha.

Misha B was a former contestant on The X Factor back in 2011. Picture: Getty

‘We are both very strong women and when I communicate with people I always jump to what I have in common to find a basis to connect.’

However, Misha was not fund of Tulisa's apology, considering Tulisa's defensiveness and seemingly non-understanding perspective in her first apology.

Taking to Twitter, the 28-year-old singer wrote: ‘I heard you the first time. LOUD AND CLEAR. You can stop shouting now Karen' in a now-deleted tweet.

Karen has become a name, being used to describe women (usually white), who covertly and overtly perpetuate racism.

The name 'Karen' has socially become a symbolic reference to middle aged white women who spurt harmful messages to, and about black people.

Misha B responds to Tulisa's second apology on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Misha continued ‘You and I have zero things in common. Two different kinds of women. My upbringing and yours are totally different.'

The singer added 'Also the c**ns and uncle Toms you have recruited for damage control can’t save you.’

Tulisa has not since responded to Misha B's comments. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA