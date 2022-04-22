Megan Thee Stallion 'Plan B' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's new track 'Plan B'

Last week at Coachella, Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage a performed Plan B as a surprise for her fans after tweeting just days before that she was thinking of previewing an unheard song.

After a clip of her performing the song went viral, she decided to officially release it today (April 22).

'Plan B', which is acting as her second single off her upcoming second album, Meg raps on the female empowerment anthem, addressing her former lover who has disappointed her and demonstrates that she understands her worth.

To celebrate the release of the new tracks, here's a breakdown of the lyrics behind Megan Thee Stallion's 'Plan B'.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

"Poppin' Plan B's 'cause I ain't planned to be stuck wit' ya"

Megan has zero plans of being tied down to a man who is useless. In this line, she is smartly saying that she takes the contraception pill also known as a Plan B (which is the title of the song) to avoid by tied via pregnancy.

"Slick back ponytail, feelin' like I'm Ice-T"

Known for his slick backed ponytails, in this line, Megan is making reference to the iconic rapper Ice-T.

"That's why it's, "Fuck n***as, get money" (Fuck n***as, get money)"

In this line, Megan Thee Stallion is making reference to "Get Money" by The Notorious B.I.G. from Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s 1995 debut album "Conspiracy". The chorus of the iconic song goes as follows "Fuck b****es, get money".

"My p***y is the most expensive meal you'll ever eat"

Megan is making a statement and letting it be known that she was the most expensive thing you've ever eaten, alluding to her genital area. Let em know Meg!

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Plan B'?

[Intro]

Who the f**k you think you talking to, n***a?

F**k me? Nah, n***a, f**k you, n***a



[Verse 1]

Dear f**k n***a, still can't believe I used to f**k wit' ya

Poppin' Plan B's 'cause I ain't planned to be stuck wit' ya

Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp b***hes (Opp b***hes)

I'm the only reason that your goofy a** got b***hes

All them h**s wanna look like me (Look like me)

B***h most likely, only f***in' you just to spite me (Ayy, ayy, just to spite me)

But please don't get it twisted, I ain't trippin'

I never put my faith in a n***a, b***h, I'ma die independent (Ayy, ayy, woah, woah, woah)

If you was wonderin', yeah, boy, I'm still that b***h (Still that b***h)

I had to block you but you still gotta watch this s**t (Hmm)

'Cause who the f**k rock it like me? No bra, tight tee (Hey)

Slick back ponytail, feelin' like I'm Ice-T (Ah)

You know I suck it good, real hood, when you wake up (Real hood, when you wake up)

You know her head weak if she ain't f**kin' up her makeup

Damn, I can't believe I used to let you f**k me (Let you f**k me)

I'd rather be in jail before a broke n***a cuff me (Ayy, ayy)

[Chorus]

Ladies, love yourself, 'cause this s**t could get ugly (s**t could get ugly)

That's why it's, "f**k n***a, get money" (f**k n***a, get money)

And I don't give a f**k if that n***a leave tonight, because, n***a, that d**k don't run me (Ayy)

You better get on your knees and eat this p***y right before I have another n***a do it for me

Because d**k don't run me, I run d**k, n***a, yeah, you's a b***h



[Verse 2]

Mugler suit in my meeting, Wagyu steak what I'm eating (Ah)

Makin' so much money, this n***a dumb if he's cheatin' (Dumb if he's cheatin')

B***hes watchin' and hatin', put that s**t in they faces (In they faces)

I buy the whole buildin', and keep them h**s in they places

He submerged in it (Yeah), like a baptism (Like a baptism)

He hit this water, then he comin' back a real n***a (Ah)

How you want a b***h (Yeah), but don't wanna work? (But don't wanna work)

How you want a b***h that you don't deserve?

I should have listened to my first mind

And told your a** "No" the first time

Tried to spare this n***a feelings now he think he hurtin' mine

He cheat, and I be at work while you sleep

My p***y is the most expensive meal you'll ever eat

F*** you, still can't believe I used to trust you

The only accolade you ever made is that I f***ed you

You a b***h, if you get the chance, I bet you snitch

You'll never get a chance to tell me "Come and pay my s**t"

[Chorus]

Ladies, love yourself, 'cause this s**t could get ugly (S**t could get ugly)

That's why it's, "f**k n***a, get money" (f**k n***a, get money)

And I don't give a f**k if that n***a leave tonight, because, n***a, that d**k don't run me (Ayy)

You better get on your knees and eat this p***y right, before I have another n***a do it for me

Because d**k don't run me, I run d**k, n***a, yeah, you's a b***h

(You's a b***h, you's a b***h)