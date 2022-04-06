Megan Thee Stallion documentary series: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

No platform has been set for the series as of yet.

Executive producers Hammonds, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck from Time Studios, and Desiree Perez and Lori York from Roc Nation will be working on the project.

She also directed the hybrid scripted/doc comedy series “The G Word,” which features Barack Obamaon Netflix, along with her debut feature “The Same Difference.”

The directors HBO film “Legends of the Underground” has been nominated for a GLAAD Award for best documentary.

Nneka Onuorah will direct the multi-part series. Onuorah is at the helm of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls" – acompetition series for Prime Video.

The documentary, focussed on Megan Thee Stallion's life and journey, is still to receive a release date.

What will the documentary be about?

The project is set to cover Megan Thee Stallion's personal life as well as major highlights from her career.

In a press release, it claims the project will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of documentary.

Loren Hammonds, in a statement. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before.

She continued: "Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable."

"We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact"

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform 'WAP' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Time noted that it had worked with Megan Thee Stallion before when she was named one of the annual Time 100 in 2020. Megan signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019.

Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” said Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, in a statement.

“Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years."

He continued: "Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”