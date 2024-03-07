Meek Mill shares pictures after crashing his car and revealing damages to vehicle

7 March 2024, 16:02

Meek Mill and Offset hang out together at event with their expensive watches

By Anna Suffolk

Meek Mill took to his social media to share the news of the car crash and the shocking damages to his vehicle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meek Mill has shared that he was in a car wreck after the "break pedal slipped off" this week.

The rapper took to his Instagram story to share the news of the crash, which showed the front of the car smashed up.

Fans were quick to ask whether the 'Dreams and Nightmares' hitmaker remained uninjured from the wreck, which he assured he was.

Meek Mill is a multi-millionaire.
Meek Mill is a multi-millionaire. Picture: Alamy

Meek Mill posted a story of his smashed-up SUV with the caption: "God telling don’t crash out for the bustas… ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol … gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."

Fans naturally commented across social media to ask whether Meek Mill was uninjured, and the rapper assured his audience that he was.

“Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is,” wrote the 36-year-old on Twitter.

Meek posted this to his story.
Meek posted this to his story. Picture: Instagram

“I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has taken to social media to express his desire to gain Ghanian citizenship after expressing his distaste towards the US.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America is made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!" he said on Twitter.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: When it's happening & all the details

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight: When it's happening & all the details

Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics

Inside Brit Award winner RAYE's 'Flip A Switch' lyrics

Ja Rule speaks out after being denied entry into the UK amid last-minute tour cancellation

Ja Rule speaks out after being denied entry into the UK amid last-minute tour cancellation

Trending

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

The singer owes a huge £1.3 million after not fulfilling his loan in Popeyes investment.

Chris Brown ‘could lose home’ over £1.3million fast food franchise debt

Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more

Everything we know about Tems’ debut album: Release date, tracklist & more

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working