Meek Mill shares pictures after crashing his car and revealing damages to vehicle

By Anna Suffolk

Meek Mill took to his social media to share the news of the car crash and the shocking damages to his vehicle.

Meek Mill has shared that he was in a car wreck after the "break pedal slipped off" this week.

The rapper took to his Instagram story to share the news of the crash, which showed the front of the car smashed up.

Fans were quick to ask whether the 'Dreams and Nightmares' hitmaker remained uninjured from the wreck, which he assured he was.

Meek Mill posted a story of his smashed-up SUV with the caption: "God telling don’t crash out for the bustas… ima listen sh*t knocked me out lol … gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."

Fans naturally commented across social media to ask whether Meek Mill was uninjured, and the rapper assured his audience that he was.

“Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is,” wrote the 36-year-old on Twitter.

I’m eve. not seeing that net shit lol the car accident was minor … I am beyond blessed yall… yall letting these bot campaigns and net geeks make yall think this is effecting my life is weird pic.twitter.com/UN8IZgcyv8 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 3, 2024

“I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill has taken to social media to express his desire to gain Ghanian citizenship after expressing his distaste towards the US.

“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America is made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!" he said on Twitter.