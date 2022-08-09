Maya Jama and fiancé Ben Simmons respond to breakup rumours

The couple responded to rumours that they had called off their engagement and are no longer in a relationship.

Maya Jama and her fiancé Ben Simmons put rumours of their breakup to rest after the NBA player shared a snap of the couple to Instagram.

Last week a source claimed that the pair's relationship had fallen apart after Maya wanted to focus on her career.

The NBA took to his Instagram stories to prove that the pair are still an item, and shared a black and white snap of the loved-up pair.

Ben posted an adorable snap to his story to reassure fans that they were still together. Picture: Instagram

He captioned the picture '@mayajama almost a year older', followed by a love heart and laughing emoji.

This possibly refers to the television presenter's birthday, which is this weekend (14 August).

Maya also denied the breakup rumours, which were alleged by The Sun last week that the presenter wanted to focus on her career.

Maya and Ben made their relationship public in July 2021. Picture: Getty Images

She tweeted saying "stop believing "sources" in papers plz", after the breakup was revealed.

The pair appear very much still in love and Maya was seen wearing her engagement ring as late as last week.

Maya and Ben were first romantically linked in June 2021 after they were seen on a night out together in London.

Maya and Ben split their time between London and New York. Picture: Getty Images

Things became serious when Ben proposed after she spent Christmas at his New Jersey mansion.

The pair keep their relationship private, but do post occasional stories of each other.

Maya and Ben went public at Wimbledon last year where they were spotted kissing in the stands.

