Mariah Carey felt ‘uncomfortable’ during Ellen DeGeneres pregnancy reveal

Mariah Carey felt ‘uncomfortable’ during Ellen DeGeneres pregnancy reveal. Picture: Getty

Singer Mariah Carey was left feeling 'extremely uncomfortable' after an awkward encounter with Ellen DeGeneres.

By Tiana Williams

Mariah Carey has opened up about an 'extremely uncomfortable' experience she has whilst appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

On Monday (Aug 31) The 50-year-old singer opened up about a 2008 interview with Ellen, where the host tried to force her to reveal she was pregnant.

During an interview with Vulture, Mariah revealed that she was, infact, expecting during the time of the interview. However, she wasn't yet ready to make the pregnancy public.

In the clip, Ellen tried to push for Mariah to prove she wasn't pregnant by making her toast with champagne in front of a live audience. Carey has said that she has 'had a hard time grappling with' the experience since it happened.

'I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say,' Mariah told Vulture. 'And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.'

During the 2008 interview, Ellen asked about rumours that Carey, and her husband at the time Nick Cannon, were expecting a baby.

Mariah Carey appeared on Ellen DeGeneres talk show back in 2008. Picture: Ellen Tube

Ellen went in with addressing the rumours with a soft approach. However, as part of a comedy bit, the host decided to bring out a bottle of champagne to try to trick Carey into either drinking it - in order to settle the pregnancy question.

First Mariah tried to reject having the champagne by saying that it's fattening and then she alluded to not being able to drink real champagne on TV.

Once Ellen kept pushing, Mariah said: 'I can't believe you did this to me Ellen.'

The star continued 'This is peer pressure. Do you see what Ellen is doing? This is peer pressure,' the singer said while the audience laughed.

'Let's toast to you not being pregnant,' Ellen said while handing her a glass.

Mariah Carey seemed to "fake a sip" after Ellen DeGeneres encouraged her to have the champagne. Picture: Ellen Tube

Mariah took a slightly sip that did not look real, and the host exclaimed, 'You are pregnant!'

Carey has now said 'I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage,' during the Vulture interview.

'I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment.'

The "We Belong Together" star miscarried not long after her appearance on Ellen's show.

Reflecting on the situation, Carey said that there is 'an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented.'

She added 'But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] "What are you going to do?"'.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. Picture: Getty

Carey and Cannon, went on to welcome twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. The pair were married from 2008 to 2016.

The former couple opened up about their miscarriage back in 2010, when Mariah revealed she had difficulty conceiving.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA