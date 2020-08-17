Mariah Carey look-a-like shocks fans with uncanny resemblance

A Mariah Carey look-alike has gone viral thanks to her uncanny likeness to the singer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A Mariah Carey impersonator seriously confused fans after one of her selfies went viral.

Over the weekend, a woman named Carrie - who goes by the Instagram handle @mariahcareyimpersonator - went viral after her pictures were compared to those of the actual 'Always Be My Baby' singer.

Carrie's Instagram feed is full of Mariah doppelgänger moments, with her long golden-blonde hair, glam makeup and shining white teeth taking centre stage.

Her bio reads, "Me I’am Carrie," and she claims to be an "Actress, Entertainer, Lamb Mariah Carey impersonator".

Fans couldn't believe how much Carrie resembled the singer in the photos circulating. "I was stuck for a sec," said one. "dude wtf i thought these both were her," said another of a side-by-side comparison.

Mariah Carey is yet to respond to her viral impersonator. Picture: Getty

However, upon heading over to her profile, others weren't as convinced. "It be the angles and the hair sometimes Pooh," said one. "After looking at her profile, it’s a nah for me," said another.

Mariah is yet to respond to Carrie's impersonation. The star may have other issues on her mind after her son, Moroccan, had some choice words for his TikTok followers.

She's since placed him on a virtual timeout, making his page private and all his videos inaccessible after he told his fans, "My life is none of your business. No offense. I'm just saying".