Marcus Rashford responds to racial abuse after mural is left defaced

The Manchester United player spoke out after England's penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford has thanked local Mancunians for their support after a mural of the footballer was defaced following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

In a statement shared on Monday night (12 Jul), the 23-year-old Manchester United player apologised for missing his penalty and admitted that he felt he was lacking confidence going into the game.

"I don’t even know where to start and I don’t even know how to put into words how I’m feeling at this exact time," he began.

"I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I’ve always backed myself for a penalty but something didn’t feel quite right."

Rashford went on to say that he felt he had let his team and supporters down, before shouting out his fellow players for their support and friendship during the tournament.

"This summer has been one of the best camps I've experienced and you've all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine," he wrote.

After the game, Rashford and England teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all received racist abuse online. A mural of Rashford was vandalised with racist graffiti in his hometown of Withington, which was soon covered up with positive messages by local members of the community.

"The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," wrote Rashford in response, "The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up."

Marcus Rashford has thanked local Mancunians for their support after a mural of the footballer was defaced. Picture: Getty

He concluded his statement, "I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.

"For all the kind messages, thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger."