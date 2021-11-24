Malcolm X’s daughter found dead days after two men exonerated for his murder

Malcolm X’s daughter found dead days after two men exonerated for his murder. Picture: Getty

Malikah Shabazz was reportedly discovered by her 23-year-old daughter at her home in Brooklyn, New York.

Malcolm X's daughter Malikah Shabazz has been found dead inside her Brooklyn, New York home on Monday afternoon.

The body of Malikah was discovered just days after two men were exonerated for his murder after spending decades in prison.

Civil rights activist Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965. Picture: Getty

Malikah Shabazz was 56-years-old. Malikah's 23-year-old daughter is said to have discovered her mother's body.

According to NBC New York, the NYPD reported that the death does not appear suspicious.

Police officials told the publication that Ms Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive just before 4.30pm local time.

Malikah and her twin sister Malaak were not able to meet their 39-year-old father, as they were born seven months after Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965.

The Black Civil Rights leader was shot 16 times in front of a crowd of 400 people at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem.

Malcolm X wife Dr. Betty Shabazz (fourth left) pictured with her daughters (left to right) Malaak, Malikah, Ilyasah & Qubilah. Picture: Getty

Malcolm X's pregnant wife, Dr Betty Shabazz, and three of their daughters were also there to witness his tragic death.

The daughter of fellow civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, spoke out on Ms Shabazz's death on Twitter.

In a tribute post, Ms King wrote: "I’m deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.

Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah" the Twitter post read.

I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.



Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated.



Be at peace, Malikah. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 23, 2021

A coroner carried out an investigation at the Ms Shabazz's home and reported that her death was not deemed suspicious.

Malikah Shabazz cause of death has not yet been established. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Shabazz 'had been sick for some time'.

However, it has not been confirmed that the undisclosed illness had something to do with her passing.

Malikah (left) and her twin sister Malaak (middle) never met their father, Malcolm X, as they were born seven months after he was killed. Picture: Getty

Mailkah's death comes days after two men were exonerated in the 1965 assassination of her father, Malcolm X.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance apologised for what he called "violations of the law and the public trust".

New York State Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben vacated the convictions against Muhammad Aziz, 83, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009 on Thursday (Nov 18).

Both were released from prison on parole in the 1980s.