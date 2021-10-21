Drill rapper M24 reportedly jailed for six months over knife possession

Drill rapper M24 'sentenced to 6 months in prison for possessing a knife'. Picture: Instagram/@m24official1

The Brixton Drill rapper has reportedly been jailed after being caught with a knife.

Drill rapper M24 has reportedly been sentenced to 6 months in prison for knife possession.

The 'We Don't Dance' rapper has been jailed after being caught with a knife in Stratford will be handed a two-year court order upon his release.

M24 was was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by police in Stratford Broadway around 10.45pm on September 1, 2021.

The 'No Cap' rapper was reportedly searched at the scene and arrested after being found with a lock knife. The knife was immediately seized by the police officers at the scene.

M24 is best known for his tracks "We Don't Dance' and "No Cap". Picture: Instagram/@m24official1

M24 was reportedly sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for possessing a knife in a public place at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 24.

The Brixton rapper was also given a Knife Crime Prevention Order which sets a curfew and imposes restrictions on the company he is allowed to keep. It also restricts him from operating in particular areas.

M24 reportedly pleaded guilty at Stratford Magistrates’ Court three weeks earlier.

M24 has worked with other UK rappers such as; Tion Wayne, BackRoad Gee, Dappy and more. Picture: Instagram/@m24official1

M24 rose to fame when he was apart of the “150” crew, who made big drill tracks such as "Do it & crash"’ and “Smokey Things”.

In November 2020, M24 released his first official mixtape '“Drip’n’Drill".