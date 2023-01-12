Maya Jama responds after being spotted with 'mystery man'

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island and is busy awaiting its launch next week.

Maya Jama has responded after being spotted with a mystery man in South Africa ahead of the launch of Winter Love Island.

The TV presenter was seen with a male friend in South Africa, and fans started to speculate that he was a rumoured lover.

However, she has set the facts straight and responded to these claims.

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Jama had dinner with pals in South Africa ahead of the Love Island launch. Picture: Instagram

This tabloid posted a story about the 'mystery man' that was seen with Jama, and the presenter clapped back by responding to the tweet.

"Loooool that's my makeup artist and hair stylist you silly things", the 28-year-old said in response to the story.

This comes after Maya revealed that she is "really, really single right now" to The Times recently.

Every time Stormzy has mentioned Maya Jama since their split

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. . Picture: Getty Images

She also told the newspaper about her and ex Stormzy's relationship - saying that they were "so young" when they first met and were just "little babies" in starting their careers.

Jama dated Stormzy from 2015 to 2019 and was engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons last year before calling it off.

The presenter is the new host of Love Island, which kicks off Monday January 16 on ITV2 and ITVX.