When does Love Island's Casa Amor start? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

When does Love Island 2024 Casa Amor start and who are the contestants in season 11 of the ITV dating show?

Love Island 2024 is back for its 11th series and is now on its fourth week which sees contestants find love for a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

Hosted by Maya Jama, season 11 of the ITV dating show has already wowed viewers with a variety of twists and turns, including sending TOWIE personality Joey Essex in as a bombshell and the no-nonsense dumpings which have dominated social media discourse.

What's on everyone's lips is the annual Casa Amor twist, and has left fans asking when the 2024 series' version will start. So, here's everything you need to know about Love Island Casa Amor series 11 including start date and rumoured contestants.

Maya Jama sent jaws dropping in this khaki dress. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor 2024 start in Love Island?

As the ITV2 dating show is in full swing, fans have started speculating as to when Casa Amor for series 11 will start.

Love Island typically runs for eight weeks over the summer, and as viewers are watching week four unfold, it is likely to start soon.

Last year, Casa Amor happened between the fourth and fifth week of Love Island, which saw R&B singer Ne-Yo perform then take the girls to the Casa villa to meet six new boys.

Casa Amor is likely to start soon. Picture: ITV

Which Love Island couples are currently together?

The Love Island couples which are currently paired up before Casa Amor are:

Grace & Konnor

Harriett & Ronnie

Jess & Joey

Matilda & Sean

Mimii & Ayo

Nicole & Ciaran

Uma & Wil

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 & ITVX.