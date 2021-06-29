Love Island 2021: Fans urge Ovie Soko to re-enter the villa as they react to show's return

29 June 2021, 12:02

Many fans are pledging for Love Island's previous contestant Ovie Soko, to return to the show following the new series launch episode.

Love Island fans took to social media to react to the first episode of series seven on Monday evening (Jun 28).

Love Island's Mike Boateng & Priscilla Anyabu 'split after 15 months of dating'

While many viewers were filled with excitement for the new series, other's weren't impressed with the launch and the new contestants.

Fans on social media went as far as to pledge for Ovie Soko to make a return to the villa, as they reminisced about the series five cast.

Ovie Soko is a popular Love Island series five contestant.
Ovie Soko is a popular Love Island series five contestant. Picture: Getty

The episode saw five girls and five guys couple up before the bombshell Chloe Burrows arrives – which was teased at the end of the episode.

It seems that some viewers couldn't help but feel nostalgia and miss some of their favourite contestants from past series.

Ovie Soko, who became a fan favourite when he arrived in Casa Amor during series five, was asked to go back to the Love Island villa by fans on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: 'So what time is Ovie arriving?' while another added: 'I miss you @OvieSoko these lot ain’t doing it like you king #Loveisland'.

Ovie Soko has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
Ovie Soko has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@oviesoko

Meanwhile, many fans said they weren't impressed with the banter on offer among the islanders so far, labelling the episode 'dry'.

One viewer said: 'Omg this season is so dry  so far. No peng things. No banter. Nothing.'

See fan reactions below.

What do you think of Love Island's first episode? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian labelled 'disrespectful' after wearing lace cut out dress at the Vatican

Kim Kardashian slammed over wearing 'disrespectful' dress at the Vatican
The harder they fall has an all Black main cast

The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

Wendy Williams & Ray J fans hilariously react after pair spotted out 'linking arms'

Wendy Williams

Trending

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Cardi has responded to claims she wanted to "knock out" Nicki

Cardi B responds to claims she wanted to "knock out" Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Shannon Singh is a contestant in the 2021 Summer Love Island

Love Island's Shannon Singh: Twitch, OnlyFans, net worth, parents & more
Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'

Coi Leray claps back at trolls body-shaming her for 'being thin'
Cardi B and Offset

The complete history of Cardi B & Offset's relationship