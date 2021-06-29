Love Island 2021: Fans urge Ovie Soko to re-enter the villa as they react to show's return

Many fans are pledging for Love Island's previous contestant Ovie Soko, to return to the show following the new series launch episode.

Love Island fans took to social media to react to the first episode of series seven on Monday evening (Jun 28).

While many viewers were filled with excitement for the new series, other's weren't impressed with the launch and the new contestants.

Fans on social media went as far as to pledge for Ovie Soko to make a return to the villa, as they reminisced about the series five cast.

Ovie Soko is a popular Love Island series five contestant. Picture: Getty

The episode saw five girls and five guys couple up before the bombshell Chloe Burrows arrives – which was teased at the end of the episode.

It seems that some viewers couldn't help but feel nostalgia and miss some of their favourite contestants from past series.

Ovie Soko, who became a fan favourite when he arrived in Casa Amor during series five, was asked to go back to the Love Island villa by fans on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: 'So what time is Ovie arriving?' while another added: 'I miss you @OvieSoko these lot ain’t doing it like you king #Loveisland'.

Ovie Soko has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@oviesoko

Meanwhile, many fans said they weren't impressed with the banter on offer among the islanders so far, labelling the episode 'dry'.

One viewer said: 'Omg this season is so dry so far. No peng things. No banter. Nothing.'

See fan reactions below.

ovie soko will forever be the owner of my heart idc #loveisland pic.twitter.com/s0uLlYaMPy — leah🧍🏻‍♀️ (@localdumbassb) June 21, 2021

Nah you ruined #Loveisland . No man can compare to @OvieSoko . It’s like going to Coachella now Beyoncé has done it. What’s the point? — MXM (@mxmsworld) June 28, 2021

This man @OvieSoko right here. I mean…. Look at him??? https://t.co/nlnKh6ZosJ pic.twitter.com/qv4K2cY0nt — ✨🇬🇭Lady Hokage of Throat Goat Island 🇬🇭✨ (@MelaninG__) June 21, 2021

The things I would do just to re-experience the high that was Series 5. Such a top tier cast #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eKN9VjQweU — Daniel (@daniel_reilly3) June 28, 2021

not me being more entertained by the tweets about #LoveIsland than the actual show 🧍🏽‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/evl7X8gkZy — kaycie (@kaycie_xp) June 28, 2021

What do you think of Love Island's first episode? Let us know @CapitalXTRA