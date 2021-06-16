Love Island 2021 is set to go ahead this year – with rumours about the upcoming cast swirling on social media. Here's what we know about the potential contestants...

ITV’s hit reality TV show Love Island is set to return this summer after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the summer 2020 and winter 2021 series.

The show – hosted by Laura Whitmore – has a list of rumoured cast members, who could be appearing on the show.

While there is no official line-up as of yet, there are a number of rumours swirling claiming that these may be our singletons.

Here's a list of the rumoured Love island contestants.

Toluwa Adepeju, 25 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Toluwa Adepeju (@doctor.tolu) Toluwa Adepeju is a 25-year-old NHS hospital doctor who worked throughout the pandemic. However, the doctor may be hanging up his medical uniform to fly abroad for Love Island. A source told The Sun: ‘He’s led from the very front – in hospital and online, educating people of the risks and the need to get vaccinated.‘He is the perfect pick. He’s modest, down to earth and loves what he does.’

Aimee-Rose Francis, 29 View this post on Instagram A post shared by A I M É E - R O S E 🌹 (@aimazin) Aimee-Rose Francis has over a whopping 85,000 social media followers. Fans of the show may know the influencer when she walks into the villa, as she has previously modelled for Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo. Aimee is also has her own jewellery company.

Harley Benn, 24 View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARLEY BENN✝️ (@harleybennofficial) Harley Benn is the son of famous boxer Nigel Benn. In an interview the Mail Online, Benn opened up about his relationship with his father.. ‘My dad and I have had an inconsistent relationship,’ he previously told publication. Harley, who is also a boxer, previously had a public spat with Nigel on Twitter but they have now put it behind them.

Alexis Bailey, 21 Alexis Bailey, 21. Picture: Instagram/@alexisbailey Alexis Bailey is a fire eater and aerial dancer. It has been said that she has just gone through a break-up so she's single and ready to find love in the villa. A source told The Sun: ‘She loves sex and is always talking about it. She’s very open about it but is incredibly likeable and loves to party.‘ There are no limits as far as she is concerned and she very much wears her heart on her sleeve. It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa.’

James Price, 23 James Price. Picture: Instagram James Price is known on the Chelsea party scene, with bosses eager to get him on the show. He has previously been linked to former Love Islander Lucie Donlan, according to the MailOnline. The pair met each other before she appeared on the show, with a source telling the publication: ‘He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl. ‘Lucie Donlan is his type on paper. They grew close in Newquay the summer before she went on the show but their flirtation didn’t grow into a relationship.‘ James is from Worcester, but spends a lot of time in Fulham where his friends reside.

Alisha Lemay, 28 View this post on Instagram A post shared by alisha lemay ☆💕🌸🌼🌙💫☁️🤍🦋🌎 (@alishalemayx) Influencer Alisha Lemay has a over a whopping 160,000 fans on Instagram. She’s friends with The Only Way Is Essex star Pete Wicks, but she may become a TV star also if she appears on Love Island this summer. A source told MailOnline: ‘Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself.‘ She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.’

Ellis Iyayi, 21 View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLIS IYAYI (@ellisiyayi) Ellis Iyayi was rumoured to be appearing in the winter version of Love Island last year, but the series did not go ahead. He has over 263,000 followers on Instagram – earning a lot of interest from the ladies with his topless flicks. On his appearance last year, a source told The Sun: ‘Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa. ‘Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television.’He didn’t make an appearance last year but could 2021 be his year?

Lucy Plunkett, 20 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy plunkett 👼🏼 (@luplunkett) Lucy Plunkett is a stylist and Instagram influencer who also owns the clothing company Lulelabel. She is from Dublin. She’s dropped some hints that she will be appearing on the show on Instagram, posting snaps of bikinis and captioning the post: ‘Ordering my last takeaway tonight, I’m emotional.’ A friend of hers has since told local press: ‘I expect her to be herself. She may sometimes come across as mean due to her honest nature but she is a girl’s girl and a sweetheart once you get to know her.’

Jay Munro, 24 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Munro (@jaymunro26) James Munro is a footballer-turned-model, who was another winter Love Island contestant who didn’t take part. He’s already become popular after appearing on The Voice Australia, but he may be making about TV appearance very soon. A source told the Daily Star: ‘Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Just like Tommy Fury, he’s a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks.