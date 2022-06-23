Lil Tjay shooting incident: everything we know so far

23 June 2022, 12:23

Lil Tjay is recovering in hospital
Lil Tjay is recovering in hospital. Picture: Getty Images

The 21-year-old rapper was shot and is in hospital recovering

Rapper Lil Tjay, most known for songs such as 'Calling My Phone' and 'F.N' was shot Wednesday (22nd June) and is in hospital recovering from his injuries.

It is reported that Lil Tjay was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey just after midnight on Wednesday (22nd June.)

Lil Tjay's alleged shooter arrested as rapper remains in hospital

His condition is still unknown, and this page will be updated when more information is released.

Lil Tjay
Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty

Who shot Lil Tjay?

Police have arrested three men in relation to the shooting.

Mohamed Konate has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges.

Two further men and Lil Jay's friends Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd have also been arrested and each charged with an unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to Complex, both of them are in Bergen County Jail waiting for their first court appearance.

Where did the shooting take place?

The shooting occurred in Edgewater, New Jersey, and took place at two sites. One victim, believed to be Lil Tjay, was shot several times at a Chipotle restaurant, and another was shot once at a nearby Exxon Gas station.

Police found Lil Tjay, real name Tione Merritt, with multiple gunshot wounds and Antoine Boyd with a single gunshot wound.

Lil Tjay performing
Lil Tjay performing. Picture: Getty

What was the motivation behind the shooting?

According to Police, Mohamed Konate had attempted to commit armed robbery against Lil Tjay, and his two friends. Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, who were with the rapper, were found each to be in possession of an unlawful weapon.

Konate is reportedly awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The police tweeted that they believe that the shooting does not appear to be a "random act".

Lil Tjay in concert
Lil Tjay in concert. Picture: Getty

What condition is Lil Tjay in right now?

Lil Tjay was taken to hospital and undertook surgery for his injuries. Bergen County Police tweeted that the rappers condition has now been upgraded from critical to a stable condition.

Antoine Boyd, who was also shot, was admitted with non-life threatening injuries and is in a good condition.

The extent of the rappers injuries are not immediately known.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Blac Chyna takes swipe at The Kardashians amid 'revenge porn' lawsuit

Blac Chyna 'throws shade' at the Kardashians amid Rob revenge porn lawsuit
Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

Does XXXTentacion have a son? Age and name revealed

The Love Island girls

Love Island will be returning for TWO seasons next year

ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner dating history: from A$AP Rocky to Devin Booker

Trending

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split after two years

The real reason behind Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's shock split
Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Tupac image goes viral after fans believe it is new

Tupac fans convinced rapper is still alive after '2022 photo' goes viral

Tupac

Drake and Beyonce comparison memes

People are comparing Beyoncé and Drake's new music and the memes are hilarious

Drake

Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery

Lil Tjay's alleged shooter arrested as rapper remains in hospital

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music