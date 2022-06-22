Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery

22 June 2022, 15:20 | Updated: 22 June 2022, 15:26

Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery
Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery. Picture: Getty

This is developing story.

Rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly shot last night and is undergoing emergency surgery, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement allegedly disclosed to the publication that the rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey just after midnight on Wednesday (22nd June.)

Lil Tjay was reportedly shot just after midnight on Wednesday.
Lil Tjay was reportedly shot just after midnight on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The report claims the incident took place at two sites. One victim was shot several times at a Chipotle restaurant, and another was shot once at a nearby Exxon Gas station. The identity of the second victim is unknown.

Lil Tjay, 21, is said to be undergoing surgery at the time of writing, while the extent of his wounds and condition have not yet been revealed.

The report adds the perpetrator - or perpetrators - are still on the run, with police looking for them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tupac image goes viral after fans believe it is new

Tupac fans convinced rapper is still alive after '2022 photo' goes viral

Tupac

Drake and Beyonce comparison memes

People are comparing Beyoncé and Drake's new music and the memes are hilarious

Drake

Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on claims she 'ruined' Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress
Drake and Beyoncé are bringing back 'oontz oontz' music

What does 'oontz oontz' mean? And how are Drake and Beyoncé involved?

Beyonce

Trending

Chris Brown shuts down comparisons between him and Michael Jackson

Chris Brown shuts down fan comparisons to Michael Jackson

Chris Brown

Beyoncé

Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ lyrics meaning revealed

Beyonce

Khloé Kardashian has moved on from ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian 'moves on from Tristan Thompson with new mystery man'
Beyonce new album 'Renaissance' 2022

Beyoncé new album 'Renaissance' 2022: release date, title, features & more

Beyonce

Khloe and Tristan's family meeting was exposed as staged due to Kourtney's dress

The Kardashians accused of 'faking storyline' about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music