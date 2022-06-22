Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery

Lil Tjay reportedly shot and undergoing emergency surgery. Picture: Getty

This is developing story.

Rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly shot last night and is undergoing emergency surgery, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement allegedly disclosed to the publication that the rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey just after midnight on Wednesday (22nd June.)

Lil Tjay was reportedly shot just after midnight on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The report claims the incident took place at two sites. One victim was shot several times at a Chipotle restaurant, and another was shot once at a nearby Exxon Gas station. The identity of the second victim is unknown.

Lil Tjay, 21, is said to be undergoing surgery at the time of writing, while the extent of his wounds and condition have not yet been revealed.

The report adds the perpetrator - or perpetrators - are still on the run, with police looking for them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.