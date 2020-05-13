Kylie Jenner praised by fans for showing off her stretch marks

Kylie Jenner has been praised by fans for showing off the stretch marks on her breasts. Picture: Instagram

The mother-of-one calls the stretch marks on her breasts "a gift from Stormi".

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of herself in a bikini where her stretch marks were visible and fans are here for it.

The 22-year-old billionaire - who has been isolating with daughter Stormi, 2, and Stormi's dad, her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 28 - posted a snap on her Instagram story wearing a black bikini top.

In the image, the stretch marks on Kylie's breasts can be seen and her 175 million followers were loving the refreshing authenticity from the Kyle Cosmetics owner.

"Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth," said one user. "Kylie showing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family," said another.

"just saw stretch marks on Kylie’s boobs and idk why but i loved it," said one fan.

Many fans voiced that they felt more accepting of their own stretch marks after mother-of-one showed hers off on social media.

"Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it’s okay that I too have stretch marks," said one supportive fan.

"Knowing that Kylie has stretch marks on her boobs and is okay with them kinda makes me okay with my own," said another.

During a previous Instagram Q&A, Kylie spoke about her post-pregnancy figure after a fan asked how she'd gotten back into shape after giving birth to Stormi.

"I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t," said Kylie, "Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time."

When another fan asked her if she had stretch marks and whether she had gotten rid of them, Kylie said that she had accepted herself the way she was.

"[I have stretch marks] on my breasts, butt, and thighs," she wrote. "I haven't gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi."