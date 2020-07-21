Kylie Jenner fan spent £4.8k on 'Kylie Cosmetics' to look like her

Kylie Jenner 'look-a-like' says she gets asked if she's Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kylie Jenner 'look-a-like', Gabrielle Waters, has revealed she used to aim to look like the beauty mogul.

By Tiana Williams

A Kylie Jenner super fan has revealed she spent £4,800 on Kylie Cosmetic products, to look even more like the reality TV star.

Michigan-raised, Gabrielle Waters, told The Sun she has been compared to Kylie Jenner since she was a teenager.

Waters also revealed she booked modelling jobs with Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing off the back of her being a Kylie Jenner 'look-a-like'.

The 24-year-old claims that was offered hundreds of pounds to pose in a baby bump back in 2017 to pretend to be Kylie, while she was hiding her pregnancy. However, Waters turned down the offer.

According to Fabulous, Gabrielle, who work as a grocery deliverer, claimed that she weren't privy to the Kardashian's, until her father told her she looks like the 'youngest sister'.

Waters admitted that she started to get comments on her appearance, with many people comparing her to Kylie Jenner when she was 17-years-old.

Gabrielle revealed that the 'look-a-like' comments started become more frequent in public, receiving them while at work and having people run up to her in the street.

The 24-year-old said 'It still happens all the time. Normally when I go out, at least six to 15 people will approach me, calling me 'Kylie Jenner'.

Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Waters revealed that she has spent roughly £4,800 ($6,000) on Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line.

'I have Kylie Cosmetic’s face powder, eyeshadow palettes, lip liners, lipstick, lip glosses, eyebrow products, the works. I’m trying to get her skincare but it’s sold out everywhere.'

'I have 27 lip kits but I only use my favourite two. Her eyeshadow palettes are sometimes really expensive, so I probably have £4,800 ($6,000) worth of stuff.'

Gabrielle Waters clarified that she achieves her Kylie Jenner look by overlining her lips, but she has refuted claims that she's had work done.

Waters also claimed that when she was younger she felt pressure to keep up with the Kylie Jenner look, revealing she used to spend two hours doing her hair and make up.

However, Waters has said that she no longer focusses on looking like Kylie Jenner.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA