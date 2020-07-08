Kylie Jenner fans convinced cryptic post is about wanting Travis Scott back

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? Her latest Instagram post has got fans talking. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still together? Fans are convinced the cosmetics entrepreneur is sending a message to her ex-boyfriend with her latest Instagram caption.

By Cat Warner

Kylie Jenner has been documenting her luxe post-lockdown holiday in Canyon Point, Utah, on Instagram all week, and fans think her latest caption is about Travis Scott.

The beauty mogul, 22, split with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott in September last year, but the former couple have reportedly remained close while co-parenting their two-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie and Travis split up in September 2019 but have remained close while they co-parent their daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

And while they aren't thought to be together right now - Kylie's nephew Mason Disick spilled that tea back in March - Kylie has got fans talking with one of her new posts.

Alongside a series of photos of Kylie wearing a sheer, figure-hugging black gown, her hair slicked back in a long plait, she wrote: "only thing missing is you."

Fans soon picked up on the cryptic caption and many thought it was about Travis, 28. One wrote, "she’s talking to @travisscott in her caption."

"@Travisscott ya heard?" wrote another, while many took to tagging the 'SICKO MODE' rapper in the comments.

Kylie Jenner captioned the photo "only thing missing is you", and some fans think it's about her ex Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram

Jenner hasn't yet confirmed what the caption was about. Back in April, the Kylie Cosmetics owner dedicated an Instagram post to Scott in honour of his 28th birthday with a heartwarming message.

"DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott," she wrote alongside a series of photos of the rapper and Stormi.

Kylie and Travis sparked reunion rumours back in February after reports claimed they were "giving off major signs" of getting back together at Stormi's 2nd birthday party.